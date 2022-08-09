DeAndre Yedlin: USMNT has "no ceiling" as World Cup approaches

Consider the Inter Miami CF defender on the same page as the Chelsea FC winger as their Qatar 2022 Group B opener against Wales (Nov. 21) rapidly approaches.

“We're not going there just to go there,” the 2014 World Cup veteran told MLSsoccer.com after Tuesday’s MLS All-Stars training session. “We're going there to do a job and I think as a team, if your goal isn't to win whatever competition you're in, then there really is no reason to go. It's not going to be good enough and hey we got fourth in the group or even second. We want to go there to win.”

Yedlin, 29, is one of the program’s most experienced players, owning 74 caps from 2014 to the present day. He’s seen the evolution through various ups and downs, and has grown confident they’ll make some noise under head coach Gregg Berhalter later this fall.

“Obviously people have certain expectations for us and media and outside noise will say they can get this far or that far,” Yedlin said, with Iran and England their other group-stage opponents. “But at the end of the day, this team, I don't think, has a ceiling. There's no ceiling, and it's a different sort of swagger than I've seen before with this team.