Hell is Real: Gazdag secures Ohio bragging rights for Columbus

Hell is Real, and the Ohio derby delivered fireworks until the final whistle once more as the Columbus Crew completed a come-from-behind victory over in-state rivals FC Cincinnati , 2-1 at home , on Saturday night.

After an early Cincy goal created by Evander and finished by Kévin Denkey , Columbus responded with two goals just before halftime as Jamal Thiaré nodded home a corner kick header before Dániel Gazdag converted from the penalty spot to secure the Crew’s fifth win of the season.

The intensity even spilled into stoppage time, with Cincinnati’s Gerardo Valenzuela receiving a red card in the 93rd minute as tensions boiled over.

“Those are things that I try to stress more and try to get the attention away from the current result.”

“This is a game of emotion, for sure. But also, are we doing the stuff that we agreed would put us in a position to succeed, or do we let go because now we are chasing?” said Courtois postgame.

For interim head coach Laurent Courtois, however, there was little room for emotion to dictate how his team responded after falling behind early.

It is never a calm or comfortable affair when Columbus and Cincinnati meet in Hell Is Real. The two bitter rivals once again made the most of the opportunity to battle for Ohio bragging rights, and on a night that required a first-half comeback for the Crew to emerge on top, emotions ran high until the final whistle.

Timely spark

Courtois, now responsible for two of the Crew’s five league victories this season, has been tasked with helping the club rediscover its identity and ethos after a difficult start to the 2026 campaign while also helping players like Gazdag regain the form that made them successful.

“I have been reinforcing what he has been doing well. He is bringing a bit of a bite and recognizing, in the last third, in general, being more present, more aggressive, and more aware of the options I’d like for him to think about in that phase of the game,” said Courtois of his Designated Player.

Gazdag joined Columbus in April 2025 in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Union. During his time in Philadelphia, he scored 72 goals in 161 appearances across all competitions but has yet to replicate that same success with the Ohio-based club.