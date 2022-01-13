DC United sign midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro as homegrown player

“Ted has grown and developed as a player during his time with Loudoun United,” Loudoun United GM Stewart Mairs said in a release. “Ted signing with D.C. United is a testament to the success of our Pathway 2 Pro program between the two clubs. He gained valuable professional minutes over the last two years and we’re looking forward to his continued maturation as a player as he makes the jump up to the D.C. United first team."