DC United sign midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro as homegrown player

D.C. United have signed midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro as a homegrown player through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Thursday.
The 19-year-old was with Loudoun United FC, originally signing for them in the USL Championship in January 2020.
“We’ve been impressed with Ted over the last two seasons in the USL Championship,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He has made great strides as a player since joining Loudoun United and we’re excited to see him continue to develop with our first team.
“He has the unique ability to break lines with the ball at his feet and covers a lot of ground in the midfield. Ted is another example of how the D.C. United Academy produces and develops quality players for our first team, and we wish Ted the best of luck as he makes the adjustment to MLS."
While with Loudoun United, Ku-DiPietro made 48 appearances with nine goals and four assists. Before joining the D.C. United Academy in July 2018, Ku-DiPietro played for Arlington Soccer Association, a Pathway 2 Pro affiliate.
“Ted has grown and developed as a player during his time with Loudoun United,” Loudoun United GM Stewart Mairs said in a release. “Ted signing with D.C. United is a testament to the success of our Pathway 2 Pro program between the two clubs. He gained valuable professional minutes over the last two years and we’re looking forward to his continued maturation as a player as he makes the jump up to the D.C. United first team."