DC United sign midfielder Brandon Servania

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed midfielder Brandon Servania via free agency, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027 at his third MLS club.
The former FC Dallas homegrown spent the last two seasons with Toronto FC. He's accumulated 5g/8a over 98 regular-season appearances since making his MLS debut in 2019.
Servania has featured for various US youth sides, most notably at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He has one senior team cap.
"Brandon has spent preseason on trial with the team," said D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.
"He's a midfielder who can go box to box and has the vision to create goalscoring opportunities for our team. He will add important depth in midfield, and we're excited to add him to the roster ahead of the start of the season."
Servania is D.C.'s third winter midfield signing, following Hosei Kijima (trade with San Diego FC) and Randall Leal (waivers).
The Black-and-Red enter year two under head coach Troy Lesesne looking to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019. Their 2025 season begins on Feb. 22 at home against Toronto (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant