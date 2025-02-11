DC United sign midfielder Brandon Servania

The 25-year-old is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027 at his third MLS club.

The former FC Dallas homegrown spent the last two seasons with Toronto FC. He's accumulated 5g/8a over 98 regular-season appearances since making his MLS debut in 2019.

Servania has featured for various US youth sides, most notably at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He has one senior team cap.

"Brandon has spent preseason on trial with the team," said D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.