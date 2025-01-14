DC United claim midfielder Randall Leal off waivers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have claimed midfielder Randall Leal off waivers, the club announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Costa Rican international is under contract with the Black-and-Red through 2025 with an option for 2026.
He was available after being waived by Nashville SC earlier this month.
"Randall is a talented midfielder who has experience in the league with Nashville as well as at the international level with Costa Rica," said general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.
"He’s a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions in the midfield and has a good passing range along with an eye for goal. We believe he fits our style of play and are excited to continue to bolster our roster before the start of the MLS season."
While at Nashville, Leal produced 17g/21a in 117 appearances across all competitions throughout five seasons. He joined the club from Costa Rican powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa before their 2020 expansion season.
Internationally, Leal has one goal in 29 appearances for Costa Rica.
Leal is the Black-and-Red's ninth offseason signing, continuing their roster refresh after missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as the Eastern Conference's 10th-place team (40 points).
D.C. will begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at home against Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant