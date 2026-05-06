Minnesota United vs. Austin FC: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Matchday 12's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader kicks off when Minnesota United FC host Austin FC.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, May 10 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Allianz Field | St. Paul, Minnesota
Record
- 5th in Western Conference
- 20 points, 6W-3L-2D
What to know
Minnesota are quietly keeping pace near the top of the Western Conference standings, winning five of their last six league matches.
That includes a 3-2 comeback victory at the Columbus Crew last weekend. Down two goals, the Loons turned it around with a brace from striker Kelvin Yeboah and a game-winner from defender Anthony Markanich.
Even with marquee winter signing James Rodríguez playing limited minutes, Minnesota have been grinding out results under first-year head coach Cameron Knowles.
Who to watch
- Kelvin Yeboah: The Designated Player striker is on pace for a best-ever season with Minnesota, posting seven goals in 11 starts this year.
- Joaquín Pereyra: The Argentine midfielder pulls the strings for the Loons, producing a team-best four assists this season.
- Anthony Markanich: Markanich, who led all MLS defenders with nine goals last season, remains a final-third threat with 3g/2a this year.
- Tomás Chancalay: Acquired over the winter from the New England Revolution, Chancalay has contributed 1g/4a in his first season with Minnesota.
- Nectarios Triantis: The Greek international has developed into a key piece of Minnesota's midfield, starting all 11 games and adding 1g/1a on the season.
- Morris Duggan: As captain Michael Boxall regains full fitness, Duggan has stepped up to lead the Loons' backline.
Predicted XI
Will James make an appearance? The Colombian superstar missed Minnesota's visit to Columbus after undergoing a "routine medical procedure."
Record
- 11th in Western Conference
- 13 points, 3W-4L-4D
What to know
Things are looking up for Austin amid a two-game winning streak and the return of several key players.
The Verde & Black earned their second straight 2-0 victory last weekend, topping St. Louis CITY SC behind goals from Christian Ramírez and DP striker Myrto Uzuni.
Perhaps more importantly, they welcomed back DP striker Brandon Vazquez (ACL tear) after a nearly year-long absence and homegrown playmaker Owen Wolff made his season debut after undergoing hernia surgery.
Add the return of Venezuelan international Dani Pereira from injury, and Austin are approaching full strength as the 2026 FIFA World Cup break approaches.
Who to watch
- Myrto Uzuni: The Albanian international is looking more the part of a club-record signing, producing 4g/4a this season.
- Facundo Torres: Austin's third DP has a team-best five assists as he chases a spot on Uruguay's World Cup squad.
- Brandon Vazquez: The USMNT striker hopes to increase his workload after a prolonged absence. He made a late-game cameo against St. Louis last weekend.
- Owen Wolff: Wolff was Austin's breakout star a season ago, tallying a club-best 7g/8a. He returned to action last weekend after missing the club's first 10 matches due to injury.
- Brad Stuver: Austin's all-time appearances leader (194 games) leads MLS goalkeepers this season with 59 saves.
Predicted XI
Are Vazquez and Wolff 90-minutes fit? Head coach Nico Estévez will want to be cautious with the two standouts.
The market appears to back Minnesota at home. If they overcome the Verde & Black, they could end Matchday 12 at third in the Western Conference.
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Both Minnesota and Austin are coming off statement wins.
Can the Loons build on the momentum of their epic Matchday 11 rally on the road? Or will the Verde & Black continue their good fortune at Allianz Field, where they haven't lost since 2022?