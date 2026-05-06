Minnesota United vs. Austin FC: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Matchday 12's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader kicks off when Minnesota United FC host Austin FC .

Record

5th in Western Conference

20 points, 6W-3L-2D

What to know

Minnesota are quietly keeping pace near the top of the Western Conference standings, winning five of their last six league matches.

That includes a 3-2 comeback victory at the Columbus Crew last weekend. Down two goals, the Loons turned it around with a brace from striker Kelvin Yeboah and a game-winner from defender Anthony Markanich.

Even with marquee winter signing James Rodríguez playing limited minutes, Minnesota have been grinding out results under first-year head coach Cameron Knowles.

Who to watch

Kelvin Yeboah: The Designated Player striker is on pace for a best-ever season with Minnesota, posting seven goals in 11 starts this year.

The Designated Player striker is on pace for a best-ever season with Minnesota, posting seven goals in 11 starts this year. Joaquín Pereyra: The Argentine midfielder pulls the strings for the Loons, producing a team-best four assists this season.

The Argentine midfielder pulls the strings for the Loons, producing a team-best four assists this season. Anthony Markanich: Markanich, who led all MLS defenders with nine goals last season, remains a final-third threat with 3g/2a this year.

Markanich, who led all MLS defenders with nine goals last season, remains a final-third threat with 3g/2a this year. Tomás Chancalay: Acquired over the winter from the New England Revolution, Chancalay has contributed 1g/4a in his first season with Minnesota.

Acquired over the winter from the New England Revolution, Chancalay has contributed 1g/4a in his first season with Minnesota. Nectarios Triantis: The Greek international has developed into a key piece of Minnesota's midfield, starting all 11 games and adding 1g/1a on the season.

The Greek international has developed into a key piece of Minnesota's midfield, starting all 11 games and adding 1g/1a on the season. Morris Duggan: As captain Michael Boxall regains full fitness, Duggan has stepped up to lead the Loons' backline.

Predicted XI