Orlando City acquire Brazilian defender Iago Teodoro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City have acquired defender Iago Teodoro from Brazilian Série A side Flamengo, the club announced Saturday.

The 20-year-old center back is under contract through the 2028-29 season. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Iago has one goal in five matches with Flamengo's first team. He's also featured extensively for their U-20s.

Internationally, Iago has three goals in 13 games with Brazil's U-20s. He captained the Seleção at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"Iago is a talented young defender with experience at one of the best youth and professional clubs in the world,” said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando's general manager and sporting director.

"He has shown a strong competitive mentality, leadership qualities beyond his years that took him to lead Brazil’s U-20 squad as a captain in the latest FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"Iago also has an ability to contribute on both sides of the ball. We believe his profile fits well within our long‑term vision, and we’re excited to bring him here in Orlando."

Iago is Orlando's third U22 signing from Brazil this offseason. They previously acquired midfielder Luis Otávio from Internacional and winger Tiago from Bahia.

Orlando's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at home against Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They've made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in six straight seasons.