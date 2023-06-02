DC United midfielder Lewis O'Brien suspended for serious foul play

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines and one suspension following Matchday 16 of the 2023 season.

O'Brien suspended

The Disciplinary Committee has suspended D.C. United midfielder Lewis O'Brien for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in the 84th minute of his team's match against CF Montréal on May 31.

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension or action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.

The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation.