DC United and Toronto FC kickoff pushed back to 6:30 pm ET Saturday

Major League Soccer and D.C. United have announced kickoff time for Saturday's home match against Toronto FC has been pushed back to 6:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada) in order to prioritize the health and safety of players and fans.
Kickoff was originally slated for 4 pm ET in a rematch of Toronto's 2-1 victory at BMO Field back in March. High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-90s Fahrenheit in the D.C. area on Saturday.
D.C. enter the match in eighth in the Eastern Conference and one spot beneath the playoff line, while Toronto enter in 13th following a five-match losing streak.