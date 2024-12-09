DC United acquire Luis Barraza from New York City FC

In exchange for the 28-year-old, NYCFC will receive up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money ($50k guaranteed, $100k conditional).

"Luis is a talented goalkeeper who has experience in the league over the past six seasons with New York City FC," said Ally Mackay, D.C.'s general manager and chief soccer officer. "We are excited to welcome Luis to the team and reinforce our goalkeeping depth ahead of the 2025 season.”