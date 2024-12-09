DC United acquire Luis Barraza from New York City FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- DC receive: Luis Barraza
- NYC receive: Up to $150k GAM
D.C. United have acquired goalkeeper Luis Barraza from New York City FC, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Monday.
In exchange for the 28-year-old, NYCFC will receive up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money ($50k guaranteed, $100k conditional).
"Luis is a talented goalkeeper who has experience in the league over the past six seasons with New York City FC," said Ally Mackay, D.C.'s general manager and chief soccer officer. "We are excited to welcome Luis to the team and reinforce our goalkeeping depth ahead of the 2025 season.”
Added NYCFC sporting director David Lee: "Luis has contributed significantly to the success of the club over the last years. We are pleased for him to have this opportunity to take the next step in his career in D.C. and we wish him the very best.”
The 12th overall pick of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Barraza posted six clean sheets in 30 appearances (29 starts) for NYCFC. He earned the No. 1 goalkeeper position in 2023 before falling down the pecking order to Matt Freese last season.
Barraza could challenge for the starting position in D.C. after the Black-and-Red reset their goalkeeping corps at the end of the 2024 campaign by declining the options of Alex Bono and Tyler Miller.
Barraza is the club's second goalkeeper signing this offseason after Jordan Farr arrived from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.
D.C.'s 2025 season will be their second under head coach Troy Lesesne, who's looking to guide the club to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant