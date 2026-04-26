David Martínez golazo gets LAFC back to winning ways

On a day that saw Colombian superstar James Rodríguez make his first MLS start for Minnesota United FC, another South American stole the spotlight at Allianz Field Saturday.
Rising Venezuelan international David Martínez put his finishing skills on display with a highlight-reel golazo that gave LAFC a 1-0 victory over the Loons.
With LAFC fielding a slightly rotated side, most notably sitting South Korean legend Son Heung-Min, the 20-year-old made his presence known in the ninth minute.
After linking up with Timothy Tillman near the edge of the box, Martínez scored from a tight angle to leave goalkeeper Drake Callender with no chance.
"Our goal is kind of a masterpiece from our team," midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, who provided the secondary assist, told Apple TV post-match.
"Timmy (Tillman) was in a good position, and he set up David very well. And then with the quality David has on the goal is just... he's a star."
Martínez, a U22 Initiative signing, is now up to seven goals in 15 games across all competitions this season.
Back on track
In addition to Martínez's heroics, superstar goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made four saves, keeping Rodríguez and the Loons off the scoreboard to record his MLS-best eighth clean sheet.
Saturday's result also snapped a three-game winless streak for LAFC, helping them keep pace with the San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps FC near the top of the Western Conference standings.
Additionally, it gives the Black & Gold momentum ahead of Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series opener against back-to-back LIGA MX champions Deportivo Toluca.
"The focus right now is just to recover," added Eustáquio. "We had a couple of key players who were home resting."
Champions Cup awaits
Son highlighted the group of rested players as LAFC prepare to host Leg 1 of Wednesday's CCC clash.
The Black & Gold are looking to reach their third Champions Cup final, after runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2020.
"We're going to need everybody to be full strength for that game," Eustáquio said. "It's hard to be in two competitions at the same time and still be able to perform."