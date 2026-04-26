David Martínez golazo gets LAFC back to winning ways

On a day that saw Colombian superstar James Rodríguez make his first MLS start for Minnesota United FC , another South American stole the spotlight at Allianz Field Saturday.

With LAFC fielding a slightly rotated side, most notably sitting South Korean legend Son Heung-Min , the 20-year-old made his presence known in the ninth minute. ​

Rising Venezuelan international David Martínez put his finishing skills on display with a highlight-reel golazo that gave LAFC a 1-0 victory over the Loons.

David Martinez RIFLES one into the back of net. 🚀 @LAFC take the early lead! 📺 Apple TV or FOX: https://t.co/bnaI6PoxX2 pic.twitter.com/epP62PtzJk

After linking up with Timothy Tillman near the edge of the box, Martínez scored from a tight angle to leave goalkeeper Drake Callender with no chance.

"Our goal is kind of a masterpiece from our team," midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, who provided the secondary assist, told Apple TV post-match.

"Timmy (Tillman) was in a good position, and he set up David very well. And then with the quality David has on the goal is just... he's a star."