Canada expectations: What is the 2026 FIFA World Cup outlook?

The moment has arrived. The day that so many Canadian soccer fans have been waiting for. The FIFA World Cup is here on home soil.

Having a World Cup in front of a raucous home crowd is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I look forward to seeing how head coach Jesse Marsch and the 26 men representing our nation attack it.

Fans are traveling from across Canada to watch the national team play. I don't think we've seen a moment of this significance in any sport in Canada. Truly, I believe this occasion transcends sports, and June 12 in Toronto will go down as a historic event for the nation. For this breakthrough to come in the sport that I grew up playing, one that, for years, was overshadowed by other sports, it makes me prouder than I could have ever imagined.

Our neighbors, the US and Mexico, have hosted a World Cup before. But for us Canadians, this is all new; we've never experienced the gravity and thrills. Not even in any of our country's famed winter sports, with all due respect to our fantastic national hockey and basketball teams. The World Cup is a different level from any athletic event on Earth, and I cannot wait for Canadians to have the biggest tournament in the world right in their backyard.

The magnitude of this event is unlike anything the country has ever seen.

Thankfully, we've got a deep enough squad now and can draw strength from that. Players 1-26 have all proven they can step up in key moments, and I expect that to be the case throughout the World Cup. It will be critical in getting our World Cup journey off on the right foot with three points against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A key storyline surrounding the Canada national team heading into the World Cup opener has also been the injuries, namely Marcelo Flores and Moïse Bombito. I think I speak for all fans when I say I'm absolutely gutted for Flores. I was so looking forward to seeing him perform at the World Cup.

It's going to be crucial for the squad to control their emotions and not let the grandiosity of the moment, the passion, the expectations, overwhelm them. The energy on the field and in the stands will be unlike anything the squad has ever experienced, and the players and staff must be ready for the occasion.

It won't be a cakewalk by any means. Our first opponent, Bosnia and Herzegovina, is relentless, tough and competitive. They fight until the final whistle, and with strikers such as Edin Džeko or Ermedin Demirović and former Arsenal defender Saed Kolašinac, they pose a serious physical threat. They're going to come into Toronto looking to disrupt and disappoint the home-town crowd, and ultimately steal three points.

It's hard to believe that in just two days, the Canadian men's national team will begin their 2026 World Cup journey. I think every Canadian soccer fan knows just how high the stakes are, and how important a moment this opening match is.

Canada’s moment on the world stage is here. 🇨🇦 Friday. Toronto. History to be made. pic.twitter.com/V8fklfEXNW

World Cup expectations

Now, onto my expectations for Canada at the 2026 World Cup. In my opinion, Canada should 100% be advancing out of Group B.

We HAVE to make it out of the group. Not to add any unnecessary pressure for the players, but making it out of the group will create more Canadian soccer fans.

Our country is a melting pot and is rich in diversity. A successful run out of the group stage will help unite people of all different backgrounds across Canada behind one team and one goal.

That's why getting out of the group is a must. What a run to the knockout round would do for the passion and perception around soccer and the growth of the game in Canada would be unparalleled.

But first things first, we have to take care of business against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and keep that positive momentum rolling into our second match with Qatar in Vancouver. We cannot overlook the games in front of us.

Ideally, if we enter our match vs. Switzerland, who I believe is our toughest group stage opponent, with two wins (six points), we'll be in a superb spot.

While the expectation is simply to reach the knockouts, I truly believe we can win this group. Topping Group B would be unbelievable because not only would it keep World Cup fever sky-high, but it would set Canada up with home-field advantage in both the Round of 32 and Round of 16!