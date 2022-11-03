Daniel Steres signs contract extension with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Houston Dynamo have locked up Daniel Steres for at least the next two years, signing the defender to a contract extension through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.
The 31-year-old veteran scored two goals and added an assist in 18 games (14 starts) this season with the Dynamo, who acquired him prior to the 2022 campaign in a trade with the LA Galaxy.
Selected 28th overall in the 2012 Supplemental Draft by the now-defunct Chivas USA, Steres was picked up later that same year by the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Waiver Draft, but never suited up for the Rave Green.
He made his MLS debut in 2016 with the Galaxy, amassing 140 regular-season appearances (8g/4a) with the angelinos.
“Daniel provides valuable leadership on and off the field and securing his future in Houston was an important first step in our offseason roster plans,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.
"As we look to improve the roster for this upcoming season, we need to build around veterans who best embody our values and understand how to win in this league. Daniel is one of those players. We are happy that he and his family are committed to our project and the city of Houston.”
The Dynamo's offseason moves will also include the hiring of a new head coach to fill the vacancy left by Paulo Nagamura in Sept. According to reports, former D.C. United manager Ben Olsen and current El Salvador boss Hugo Perez have interviewed for the position.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant