Daniel Steres signs contract extension with Houston Dynamo

“Daniel provides valuable leadership on and off the field and securing his future in Houston was an important first step in our offseason roster plans,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.

"As we look to improve the roster for this upcoming season, we need to build around veterans who best embody our values and understand how to win in this league. Daniel is one of those players. We are happy that he and his family are committed to our project and the city of Houston.”