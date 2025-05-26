Dániel Sallói sparks emotional Sporting KC comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Dániel Sallói and Sporting Kansas City had too much to play for to give up.

Sallói's emotional goal and subsequent celebration earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 15.

Down 2-0 at home against the New England Revolution , Sallói scored early in the second half, sparking an eventual 3-3 draw that also served as a moving tribute to late former teammate Gadi Kinda .

The tragic news of Kinda's passing hit the Sporting locker room hard ahead of Saturday's game at Children's Mercy Park, where players and fans remembered the former No. 10 throughout the night.

Upon scoring, Sallói raised his jersey to reveal a shirt underneath with Kinda’s name and number.

"I want to thank our ownership group, our president, our coaching staff and everyone for helping us honor him. This club helped us give him the tribute he deserved," Sallói said post-match. "It's just an extra thing that we could get some goals for him. I dedicate my goal for him.

"It's special and we're all going to miss him. I hope he was watching. He wanted us to win it, but I know he's smiling up there to see us fight for him."