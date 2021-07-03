Daniel Salloi ascends list of most goals by homegrowns in MLS history

Daniel Salloi – Sporting Kansas City – hands clapping

Daniel Salloi is enjoying an early-season surge, with his seven goals and three assists through 12 games leading Sporting Kansas City to second place in the Western Conference behind the Seattle Sounders.

It's a remarkable run for the Hungary-born attacker, and also one that puts him in historic company. After netting the game-winner in Sporting's 2-1 victory over LAFC last weekend, Salloi is now among the top five for goals scored by a homegrown player in MLS history. The 24-year-old originally turned pro in 2016.

Salloi is tied with former Chicago Fire FC homegrown Harry Shipp, who netted 22 times in his MLS career across stints with Chicago, CF Montréal and the Seattle Sounders before retiring in 2020. Shipp's former teammate in Seattle, US men's national team forward Jordan Morris, occupies the next spot on the list with 35 MLS goals since signing with his hometown side in 2016.

Longtime MLS veteran Juan Agudelo, currently of Minnesota United FC, occupies the No. 3 spot with 45 goals in 234 games, most of which he scored during his time with the New England Revolution. Austin FC midfielder Diego Fagundez has the second-highest total with 56 tallies in 273 games after spending the majority of his career with New England.

Finally, Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes tops the rankings with 81 goals through 222 games, starting with his pro career with the LA Galaxy before his 2018 arrival in Ohio.

Can Salloi surpass Shipp and take sole ownership of fifth place? His first chance to accomplish that comes July 4 at the Galaxy (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Most goals by homegrown players in MLS history
Player
Goals
Games Played
Gyasi Zardes
81
222
Diego Fagundez
56
273
Juan Agudelo
49
234
Jordan Morris
35
105
Harry Shipp
22
157
Daniel Salloi
22
98
