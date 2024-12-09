Austin FC exercise contract buyout on Gyasi Zardes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Austin FC have waived and exercised a contract buyout on forward Gyasi Zardes, the club announced Monday. He will no longer occupy a senior roster spot, and his wages will not count against the club’s 2025 salary budget.

The former USMNT striker signed with Austin two years ago as a free agent following stops with LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Colorado Rapids. He made 61 league appearances for Austin, contributing nine goals and four assists.

Zardes ranks 10th on the league's all-time scoring chart with 106 goals and 29 assists in 328 matches. Veteran Diego Rubio is now Austin's top returner among the club's forward group.

The transaction provides sporting director Rodolfo Borrell flexibility as they chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2025 under new head coach Nico Estévez, who replaces the departed Josh Wolff.