Campeones Cup: Everything to know about Columbus Crew vs. Club América

The 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup awaits Wednesday night, when defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew host back-to-back LIGA MX winners Club Ameríca at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm | MLS Season Pass, TUDN).
Campeones Cup began in 2018, pitting the previous MLS Cup winner against the past season’s best LIGA MX team.
A trophy and bragging rights are on the line, continuing the cross-border rivalry seen in Leagues Cup and three of the past four MLS All-Star Games.
MLS teams lead 3-2 in Campeones Cup against LIGA MX teams, with Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL the only two-time winner.
Year
Result
League Winner
2023
LAFC 0 (2), Tigres UNAL 0 (4)
LIGA MX
2022
New York City FC 2, Atlas FC 0
MLS
2021
Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0
MLS
2019
Atlanta United 3, Club América 2
MLS
2018
Toronto FC 1, Tigres UANL 3
LIGA MX
Campeones Cup wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
How Columbus got here
Columbus won MLS Cup 2023 last December, cruising to a 2-1 home win over LAFC.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy’s team can now win their third trophy in nearly 10 months, having also won 3-1 against LAFC in the Leagues Cup 2024 final.
In between, Columbus made the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final (3-0 loss at Pachuca). They also rose to first in the Concacaf Club Rankings.
2024 season
The Crew are third in the Eastern Conference standings (56 points; 16W-5L-8D). They've already secured an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
With five matches remaining and a game in hand, Columbus could catch Inter Miami CF for the Supporters' Shield title.
Key players
- Cucho Hernández: The Colombian forward is generating Landon Donovan MLS MVP buzz, tallying 15g/12a in 23 matches this season.
- Diego Rossi: One year removed from returning to MLS, the Uruguayan winger has 11g/11a in league play.
- Christian Ramírez: The third spoke in Columbus' attacking trio, Ramírez has nine goals in 30 all-competition appearances in 2024.
- Darlington Nagbe: Arguably the greatest midfielder in MLS history, Nagbe keeps the Crew's possession-centric style humming.
- Patrick Schulte: Schulte backstopped Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics and recently earned his second USMNT cap.
How América got here
América were named Campeón de Campeones winners in 2024, having won the Apetura and Clausura playoffs.
The historic club has won a record 15 LIGA MX titles and finished as runners-up 10 times. They're also seven-time Concacaf Champions Cup winners.
2024 season
At the halfway point of the LIGA MX Apertura, head coach André Jardine's team is 10th in the table – nine points behind leaders Cruz Azul.
It's a surprising downturn from Las Águilas, who are still in a playoff spot and have time to climb the standings.
Earlier this year, América made the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals before losing to Pachuca.
Key players
- Henry Martín: Martín is one of LIGA MX's top scorers, tallying five goals in nine games.
- Álvaro Fidalgo: One of the smoothest midfielders in LIGA MX, the Real Madrid product has featured for América since 2021.
- Jonathan dos Santos: A former LA Galaxy midfielder, dos Santos remains ever-reliable in his age-34 season.
- Alejandro Zendejas: The USMNT winger was an FC Dallas homegrown signing, though has played in Mexico since 2016.
- Brian Rodríguez: The Uruguay international joined América from LAFC in August 2022, ending an up-and-down spell in MLS.
These sides have one all-time meeting – during the Leagues Cup 2023 group stage.
Columbus cruised to a 4-1 win over América, helping ignite their run towards the club's third-ever MLS Cup title.
Last summer's match also coincided with Lucas Zelarayán's transfer to the Saudi Pro League, starting a new era for the Crew.