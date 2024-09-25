Campeones Cup: Everything to know about Columbus Crew vs. Club América

The 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup awaits Wednesday night, when defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew host back-to-back LIGA MX winners Club Ameríca at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm | MLS Season Pass , TUDN).

MLS teams lead 3-2 in Campeones Cup against LIGA MX teams, with Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL the only two-time winner.

A trophy and bragging rights are on the line, continuing the cross-border rivalry seen in Leagues Cup and three of the past four MLS All-Star Games.

Campeones Cup began in 2018, pitting the previous MLS Cup winner against the past season’s best LIGA MX team.

Campeones Cup wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How Columbus got here

Columbus won MLS Cup 2023 last December, cruising to a 2-1 home win over LAFC.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy’s team can now win their third trophy in nearly 10 months, having also won 3-1 against LAFC in the Leagues Cup 2024 final.

In between, Columbus made the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final (3-0 loss at Pachuca). They also rose to first in the Concacaf Club Rankings.

2024 season

The Crew are third in the Eastern Conference standings (56 points; 16W-5L-8D). They've already secured an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

With five matches remaining and a game in hand, Columbus could catch Inter Miami CF for the Supporters' Shield title.

Key players