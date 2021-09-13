Cristian Arango to the rescue? LAFC's new Colombian striker fuels playoff push

The Colombian forward has helped ignite a late-season spark for LAFC , who are now level on points with seventh-place Real Salt Lake following a 3-2 win over that Western Conference squad Sunday night.

Cristian “Chicho” Arango made a good first impression on Bob Bradley. And his second, third and fourth impressions have been maybe even better.

“He’s a really good, solid guy – he’s got a good mentality on the field,” the Black & Gold's head coach said. “He’s a guy you can count on. He plays for the team, but he puts himself in positions in the box. He’s a threat at all times and he now shows he can play a real important role for us.”

It’s a far cry from four straight defeats in a seven-match winless run that appeared to bury LAFC below the playoff line.

Arango struck for a brace in the win, extending his goal-scoring streak to three consecutive matches. LAFC have gone 2-0-1 during that span, scoring a combined 10 goals.

Arango’s arrival comes at the ideal time for LAFC. They’ve been without the last two Golden Boot presented by Audi winners, with Carlos Vela sidelined due to injury and Diego Rossi loaned to Turkey's Fenerbahce.

And in what Bradley labeled a “six-pointer” against RSL, Brian Rodriguez was in Uruguay tending to “personal situations he needed to clear up,” according to Bradley. Rodriguez had been with La Celeste for Conmebol's latest World Cup qualifiers.

LAFC needed a goal-scoring spark Sunday night and Arango provided one in a big way. He tallied the fastest goal in club history, giving LAFC a lead after 20 seconds, and then struck again on the half-hour mark after RSL leveled.

“Chicho was fantastic,” Bradley said of the 26-year-old. "The two goals, but also his pure ability when we needed to play forward a bit more, for him to hold on balls and bring other guys into the game.”

Arango was one of the biggest arrivals in the Secondary Transfer Window, coming from Colombian side Millonarios where he had 20 goals and three assists in 50 matches.

But it’s more than just an ability to put the ball in the back of the net that's impressed his new boss.

“From the beginning, you could tell he’s got strong character, he’s got a great mentality,” Bradley said. “That part just rubs off in a good way on everybody. You can just tell. When a play shows up and he’s motivated, he’s into it, picking up ideas, and then he goes on the field in games and is ready to do anything to help the team, that’s a big statement. And he’s done that from the start.”