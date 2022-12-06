Craig Waibel inherits a Seattle Sounders legacy that's "just shy of perfect"

When Seattle Sounders FC owner Adrian Hanauer started wondering if longtime general manager Garth Lagerwey would depart after the 2022 MLS season, he had a natural successor in mind: Craig Waibel.

That exact situation unfolded in recent weeks, with Lagerwey being named Atlanta United’s new CEO and president in late November. So it came as no surprise when Waibel was promoted last week to Seattle’s new general manager and chief soccer officer after previously being their sporting director and senior VP of soccer operations.

It’s a period of change for one of MLS’s most successful clubs, and Waibel put Lagerwey’s legacy in no uncertain terms.

“Just shy of perfect,” Waibel said at his introductory press conference. “They've won every trophy, so the standard is obvious here. That's what we intend to live up to, not only on the field but off the field.”

Seattle experienced highs and lows in 2022, becoming the first modern-era MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League – booking a FIFA Club World Cup spot and ending Liga MX’s run of dominance in that continental club competition. But their co-league-leading 13-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak also ended, not quite surging up the Western Conference table as they’d hoped as injuries took their toll.

While the Rave Green are experiencing front-office change, Waibel doesn’t plan to reinvent the wheel. The club has helped set the MLS pace since their 2009 expansion season.

“In terms of addressing what we need in the short term, I think we need to believe in what we have,” Waibel said. “This group won the Champions League last year and I think we're a little unfortunate with some injuries throughout the year to some key components of our group.