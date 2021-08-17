Could Ricardo Pepi steal the show at the 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge?

"The Skills Challenge was one of the highlights for me in the last All-Star Game, a really cool new thing," Carr said. "You get really close to the players, you can get close to the experience, it's an All-Star event. And when I saw the list released for the Skills Challenge, even the Liga MX team [is strong]. It can turn into a little bit of an endurance challenge because you're throwing side-volleys, you're kicking balls out of there. It's not just chill crossbar challenges, so I think youth could be a smart pick here. I like the Pepi sleeper pick to steal the show."

Enter FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi , the 18-year-old homegrown star who's set to feature in the Skills Challenge and the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Discussing his thoughts on who Skills Challenge standouts could be, Extratime co-host Calen Carr said Pepi is the perfect dark-horse pick.

On one hand, veteran savviness could prove valuable with older competitors perhaps less inclined to be star-struck by the moment. On the other hand, youthful exuberance could also pay dividends.

There are several different ways to assess who could perform best at the upcoming 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G , which is set for August 24 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles (9 pm ET/6 pm PT | FS1, TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports).

Co-host David Gass agreed, noting that Pepi's youth will indeed play a factor when competing alongside the likes of LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Orlando City SC attacker Nani.

"This is a studded group of players that's going to be a part of this Skills Challenge, some added events as well," said Gass. "We've got the young stud Ricardo Pepi, who's going to be a part of this, going up against a bunch of Liga MX All-Stars.

"Pepi, when he was asked about it was like, 'It's just cool to be around everyone and to be a part of it.' And it's like, 'Dude, don't be humble!' I feel like you know that some of the veterans are going to be taking easy, Pepi's going bike kicks. MLS Skills Challenge MVP of 2021."

Co-host Matt Doyle said he's simply looking forward to the week, which sees the MLS All-Stars face the very best from Liga MX. It may be an exhibition match, but bragging rights are always on the line when the leagues compete.

"This has a little more juice because it is the best of MLS against the best of Liga MX. It's still a hill that the league has gotta climb," Doyle said. "And granted, it's still an All-Star game – it's not the same as Concacaf Champions League or Campeones Cup or Leagues Cup – but it still feels like it's going to matter a little bit. So yeah, I'm jacked for it, and I'm usually not one who is particularly excited about the All-Star game. I'm going to be dialed in for this one."