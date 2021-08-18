"Congrats legend!" San Jose Earthquakes honor Chris Wondolowski for reaching 400-game milestone

A cross-section of teammates, new and old, praised San Jose's captain on reaching rarified air. He made his MLS debut back in 2005 during his first stint with the Earthquakes.

Like McCarty, Wondolowski was honored by his teammates in a video tribute released on Twitter.

The Quakes legend became the seventh player in league history, and fifth field player, to reach that milestone. It comes just two days after Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty celebrated the same accomplishment .

His first appearance in @MLS in 2005. Tonight, he made his 400th. The legend continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/4NQA3oVcBq

“Wondolowski – 400 games and counting. Congratulations, man,” Quakes veteran Shea Salinas said. “It’s been an honor to share the field with you for a lot of those games. You’ve been such a leader on and off the field. I love following you, so congratulations man.”

A few lobbied for the 38-year-old, who is also MLS' all-time leading scorer with 168 goals, to go for another milestone.