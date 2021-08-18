"Congrats legend!" San Jose Earthquakes honor Chris Wondolowski for reaching 400-game milestone

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Major League Soccer’s 400 club has a new member.

San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski appeared in his 400th career regular-season game Tuesday night, making a late substitute appearance in their 1-1 draw against Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park.

The Quakes legend became the seventh player in league history, and fifth field player, to reach that milestone. It comes just two days after Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty celebrated the same accomplishment.

Like McCarty, Wondolowski was honored by his teammates in a video tribute released on Twitter.

A cross-section of teammates, new and old, praised San Jose's captain on reaching rarified air. He made his MLS debut back in 2005 during his first stint with the Earthquakes.

“Wondolowski – 400 games and counting. Congratulations, man,” Quakes veteran Shea Salinas said. “It’s been an honor to share the field with you for a lot of those games. You’ve been such a leader on and off the field. I love following you, so congratulations man.”

A few lobbied for the 38-year-old, who is also MLS' all-time leading scorer with 168 goals, to go for another milestone.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski said. "You’ve been a great friend, a great teammate and obviously the best goalscorer this league has ever seen. Congratulations, 400. Hopefully 100 more to go.”

San Jose head coach Matias Almeyda also offered a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations on 400 matches. In football, it’s not easy to accomplish such a number of games in the way you have,” Almeyda said in Spanish. “Keep building your present and your future, but more than anything, enjoy it because it’s not easy to get there.”

After the match, Wondolowski shared a touching moment with his father, John Wondolowski.

Wondolowski, who joined McCarty, Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Jeff Larentowicz, Kevin Hartman and Chad Marshall in the 400 regular-season games club, should have company soon. Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor is at 397 regular-season games played.

San Jose Earthquakes Chris Wondolowski

Goal of the Week

Chicago Fire FC owner purchases Swiss Super League club

A statement win? Colorado Rapids ride wave after LA Galaxy result

Austin FC defender Julio Cascante's red card against Real Salt Lake rescinded

Your guide for watching an 11-game MLS Wednesday
Your guide for watching an 11-game MLS Wednesday
