Watch: Dax McCarty's former teammates celebrate his 400th MLS regular-season appearance

Dax McCarty has played for five teams across an MLS career that spans 16 years.
That incredible longevity was celebrated, and roasted a bit, when the 34-year-old midfielder made his 400th career regular-season appearance during Nashville SC's 5-2 win over D.C. United Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
McCarty received a video tribute from a host of former teammates for becoming the sixth player in league history to reach that milestone.
Among those offering congratulations were German legend and former Chicago Fire FC teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger, Columbus Crew forward Bradley Wright-Phillips and former FC Dallas teammates Shaka Hislop, Duilio Davino and Greg Vanney. Vanney now coaches the LA Galaxy, of course, while BWP and McCarty teamed up on a pair of Supporters’ Shield-winning New York Red Bulls sides.
McCarty, who joined Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Jeff Larentowicz, Kevin Hartman and Chad Marshall in the 400-games club, should have company soon. San Jose Earthquakes forward and MLS goals king Chris Wondolowski is at 399 career regular-season games played and Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor is at 397.
McCarty even offered some jest at his own expense post-game, clearly enjoying every moment of what's now his second Nashville SC season.