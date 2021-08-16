Watch: Dax McCarty's former teammates celebrate his 400th MLS regular-season appearance

Dax McCarty has played for five teams across an MLS career that spans 16 years.

That incredible longevity was celebrated, and roasted a bit, when the 34-year-old midfielder made his 400th career regular-season appearance during Nashville SC's 5-2 win over D.C. United Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

McCarty received a video tribute from a host of former teammates for becoming the sixth player in league history to reach that milestone.

Among those offering congratulations were German legend and former Chicago Fire FC teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger, Columbus Crew forward Bradley Wright-Phillips and former FC Dallas teammates Shaka Hislop, Duilio Davino and Greg Vanney. Vanney now coaches the LA Galaxy, of course, while BWP and McCarty teamed up on a pair of Supporters’ Shield-winning New York Red Bulls sides.

Advertising

McCarty, who joined Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Jeff Larentowicz, Kevin Hartman and Chad Marshall in the 400-games club, should have company soon. San Jose Earthquakes forward and MLS goals king Chris Wondolowski is at 399 career regular-season games played and Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor is at 397.

McCarty even offered some jest at his own expense post-game, clearly enjoying every moment of what's now his second Nashville SC season.

Nashville SC Dax McCarty

Advertising

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Supporters' Shield chasers prove emphatic in Week 19
LA Galaxy are back, Sporting's MVP duo & more from MLS Week 19
Recap: Nashville SC 5, DC United 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Supporters' Shield chasers prove emphatic in Week 19

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Supporters' Shield chasers prove emphatic in Week 19
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 19
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 19
MLS Heineken Rivalry Week is back! Check out the matchups
Rivalry Week

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week is back! Check out the matchups
Unreal! Social media reacts to Seattle's Cascadia takedown of Portland

Unreal! Social media reacts to Seattle's Cascadia takedown of Portland
Watch: Dax McCarty's former teammates celebrate his 400th MLS regular-season appearance

Watch: Dax McCarty's former teammates celebrate his 400th MLS regular-season appearance
Three takeaways from Seattle thrashing Portland in an unforgettable Cascadia derby

Three takeaways from Seattle thrashing Portland in an unforgettable Cascadia derby
More News
Video
Video
Can they be stopped?! Sounders Take Over Week 19 Goal of the Week
1:32

Can they be stopped?! Sounders Take Over Week 19 Goal of the Week
Watch all the top moments from Week 19
3:24
The Wrap

Watch all the top moments from Week 19
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | August 15, 2021
15:19

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | August 15, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC | August 15, 2021
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC | August 15, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.