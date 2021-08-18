Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Minnesota United 1

The 10-man San Jose Earthquakes managed to hold on for a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United in a battle between two Western Conference playoff hopefuls at PayPal Park Tuesday evening.

A 21st minute red card to Earthquakes defender Nathan canceled out a positive start for the hosts, enabling the Loons to score 60 seconds later. However, despite a man advantage for the final 70 minutes of the match, Minnesota failed to claim three points on the road.

It was nearly a picture-perfect start for the Earthquakes after Cristian Espinoza found himself in a shooting position outside the box. The forward ripped an effort from distance but got unlucky, hitting the post with the ball bouncing out just two minutes in.

It didn't take long for the hosts to find an opener, though. In the 12th minute, Espinoza accelerated into the Loons box and his low ball into the center deflected off the leg of Loons defender Bakaye Dibassy and into the net.

The early celebrations for the hosts were quickly quieted, though. In the 18th minute, referee Victor Rivas issued a yellow card to Earthquakes defender Nathan, but after a Video Review, Rivas changed the call to a straight red card. The Brazilian slid studs-up into the calf of Dibassy.

The Loons took advantage of the situation almost immediately, leveling the score in the 22nd minute through midfielder Wil Trapp. Striker Adrien Hunou found Trapp near the top of the box and the midfielder fired into the lower left corner, evening things up.

Despite the man advantage, Minnesota failed to capitalize or even threaten the Earthquakes come the second half. The visitors struggled to gather any momentum going forward, even with attacking substitutions making their way onto the pitch.

In an attempt to squeeze a winner out late, the Earthquakes brought on the MLS All-Time leading goalscorer Chris Wondolowski, who made his 400th MLS appearance in the process.