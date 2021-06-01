Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

A summer full of international soccer begins this week, with a number of players around the world reporting for competitive matches with their national teams. While Concacaf's best sides compete this month in the semifinals and final of the Nations League, the bulk of them continue their journey to qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Twenty-two MLS players were called up to their national teams as the first round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying wraps up this month, with coveted spots in the next round on the line. Below is a breakdown by club of the North American players representing their countries this month, and a detailed schedule of the matches running from June 2 to June 8.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

June 2
Home team
Away Team
Time (EST)
Puerto Rico
Bahamas
7:30 pm
June 4
Home team
Away team
Time (EST)
Suriname
Bermuda
6 pm
June 5
Home team
Away team
Time
Turks & Caicos
Haiti
3 pm
British Virgin Islands
Curacao
5 pm
Bahamas
Trinidad & Tobago
5 pm
US Virgin Islands
El Salvador
8 pm
Aruba
Canada
8 pm
Anguilla
Panama
8 pm
June 8
Home team
Away team
Time (EST)
Guyana
Puerto Rico
4 pm
Haiti
Nicaragua
5 pm
Trinidad & Tobago
St. Kitts & Nevis
5 pm
Curacao
Guatemala
8 pm
Panama
Dominican Republic
9 pm
Canada
Suriname
9 pm
El Salvador
Antigua & Barbuda
9:05 pm
FIFA World Cup CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June

