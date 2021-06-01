Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: See the 22 MLS players involved in June

A summer full of international soccer begins this week, with a number of players around the world reporting for competitive matches with their national teams. While Concacaf's best sides compete this month in the semifinals and final of the Nations League, the bulk of them continue their journey to qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Twenty-two MLS players were called up to their national teams as the first round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying wraps up this month, with coveted spots in the next round on the line. Below is a breakdown by club of the North American players representing their countries this month, and a detailed schedule of the matches running from June 2 to June 8.