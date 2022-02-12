Concacaf Champions League 2022: How to watch, stream as region's best face off

The Concacaf Champions League is back, with Round of 16 first leg matches set for this week.
Five MLS teams – Colorado Rapids, CF Montréal, New England Revolution, New York City FC and Seattle Sounders FC – will attempt to make history as the league's first modern-day CCL champion.
Watch on FS2 and TUDN
To watch Round of 16 games from Feb. 15-24, fans can tune into FS2 and TUDN in the US. Games will also stream on Fox Sports Go in the US and OneSoccer in Canada.
In addition to the MLS teams – Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, NYCFC and Seattle Sounders (all from USA), and CF Montréal (Canada) – there are 11 other Round of 16 representatives. They include the Liga MX quartet of Club Leon, Cruz Azul, Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna and Costa Rica's duo of Saprissa and Santos de Guápiles. Comunicaciones and Guastatoya are from Guatemala, Forge FC (CPL) is Canada's other representative and Honduras (Motagua) and Haiti (Cavaly) each have one team.
Check out the bracket below:
In looking to book a FIFA Club World Cup spot, teams must first navigate past Round of 16 home and away legs. The winners advance to the quarterfinal stage that'll run from March 8-17, while the semifinals are being held April 5-14. The two-legged final is scheduled for April 26-May 5, with exact times and locations pending based on how the bracket unfolds.
In 2021, MLS sent a record five teams to the quarterfinals, but only the Philadelphia Union advanced to the semifinals, where they fell to Club America, which lost to Monterrey in the all-Mexican final, the ninth in the tournament's history.
Will an MLS team, at long last, go the distance? Stay tuned to find out.