Concacaf Champions League 2022: How to watch, stream as region's best face off

Watch on FS2 and TUDN

To watch Round of 16 games from Feb. 15-24, fans can tune into FS2 and TUDN in the US. Games will also stream on Fox Sports Go in the US and OneSoccer in Canada.

In addition to the MLS teams – Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, NYCFC and Seattle Sounders (all from USA), and CF Montréal (Canada) – there are 11 other Round of 16 representatives. They include the Liga MX quartet of Club Leon, Cruz Azul, Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna and Costa Rica's duo of Saprissa and Santos de Guápiles. Comunicaciones and Guastatoya are from Guatemala, Forge FC (CPL) is Canada's other representative and Honduras (Motagua) and Haiti (Cavaly) each have one team.