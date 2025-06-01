MLS ties: Cruz Azul wary of Vancouver Whitecaps in CCC final

MEXICO CITY – Cruz Azul are giants of Mexican soccer, nine-time LIGA MX champions and six-time champions of Concacaf, an achievement they hope to repeat by winning Sunday night’s Concacaf Champions Cup final (9 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, ViX). Defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps at Estadio Olímpico Universitario would draw La Máquina even with crosstown rivals Club América as the most successful side in the history of that competition.

It’s a reflection of both the rising levels of respect for MLS’s quality and player development, and La Máquina's well-funded commitment to success, backed by Cooperativa La Cruz Azul, the massive multinational cement company whose workers founded the club nearly a century ago.

Cruz Azul’s gringo ties are surprisingly significant. Four members of their current squad arrived from MLS, all via multi-million-dollar transfers: Mateusz Bogusz and Omar Campos from LAFC , Giorgos Giakoumakis from Atlanta United and young goalkeeper Emmanuel Ochoa from the San Jose Earthquakes .

And yet, as heretical as it may sound to their legions of passionate supporters throughout this enormous megalopolis and across the continent, Los Cementeros might not have reached this big occasion without Major League Soccer.

“It's a big club. They play every year for a title,” Bogusz told reporters in Saturday’s matchday-1 press conferences. “So I'm just enjoying here, because this is the club who want to win the league, Concacaf – every single title, they want to fight for, and they want to win.”

Yet widespread media reports suggest he could be coaching for his job on Sunday, some even claiming the club’s directors have already decided to move on regardless of the outcome.

Just how high are the expectations? Manager Vicente Sánchez has stacked up a strong record since stepping up from the Under-23 team in January when Martín Anselmi departed for Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, going undefeated in CCC (5W-0L-3D) and 11W-2L-5D in LIGA MX action, reaching the semifinals of the Clausura playoffs.

Bogusz admitted his team’s hectic spring schedule has left him with precious little time to explore CDMX since he arrived over the winter. He said he “feels very good here,” though, and appreciates the warmth of its people – including Cruz Azul fans who’ve greeted him on the street, urging him to bring home the trophy on Sunday.

“It was a good lesson,” he said of the ‘23 heartbreak. “I took a lot of experience from that day, and I think this prepared me for tomorrow. I know how to play in this game. I lost unfortunately a couple of finals in the last two years: MLS Cup final, the Leagues Cup final. So I took a lot of experience from that moment. I hope I’m going to show it tomorrow.”

The Polish international has been here before. He appeared in both legs of LAFC’s loss to Club León in the 2023 ConcaChampions final, and also vividly remembers the Angelinos’ painful setbacks at the hands of the Columbus Crew in MLS Cup 2023 and the 2024 Leagues Cup final.

“This signing means bringing in a player with a wealth of experience to share with the young players we have in the locker room – to guide them, to advise them, and to show them how to behave on and off the field,” Cabrera said upon Sánchez's arrival . “The kids are happy; they admire him, they respect him, and it’s very positive that he finds this group with great enthusiasm for next season.”

Sánchez would thumb his nose at Father Time again four years later, coming out of retirement to link up with Cabrera at USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC as a player/coach, helping guide the Toros’ youngsters just as he had with Houston.

Sánchez, too, is an MLS alum, having played for the Colorado Rapids from 2013-15, then returning in 2017 to join Houston Dynamo FC , where his strong work as an attacking super-sub under coach Wilmer Cabrera helped La Naranja mount an underdog run to the Western Conference Final – and at the grizzled age of 37, no less.

Whitecaps test

So while Sánchez undoubtedly gained plenty of experience from a glittering two-decade playing career that also took him to Uruguay, Mexico and Germany – including a ConcaChampions triumph with Toluca in 2003 – his coaching journey began in the United States.

“They were very beautiful years I had, many years in MLS as a player. And the truth is, it's a league that's growing day by day,” Sánchez said in Spanish on Saturday. “I think this tournament [CCC] is very interesting, very important for all the institutions, and honestly, I'm very happy about the time I spent in MLS.”

In scouting terms, those MLS ties may be of limited use for this occasion, considering what a bolt from the blue Vancouver’s marvelous season has been. Whether it was in the league, Leagues Cup or CCC, LAFC always seemed to have the Whitecaps’ number when Bogusz wore Black & Gold. He participated in 10 matches against the Canadians, his side winning six of them and losing just once, the Polish attacker producing 4g/3a in the process.

He knows these ‘Caps are a different proposition than their past selves.