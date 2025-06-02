Vancouver Whitecaps seek response after CCC final letdown

MEXICO CITY – The Vancouver Whitecaps ’ pain was palpable, visceral. And it hurt that much worse because it was drawn out over what felt like hours under a soft, steady rainfall.

“And that's how sometimes is sports at this level. Football at this level is brutal.”

“We came with hope and aspiration and ambition,” head coach Jesper Sørensen said at the start of his postgame press conference. “Of course, now we leave with devastation.

“We couldn't do anything that we used to do all season, and that it goes to them, because they're the ones that didn’t allow it,” said captain Ranko Veselinovic of Cruz Azul and their tenacious pressing. “They were all over us. They came out flying. They were used to these conditions in the stadium, and they had everything going for them today … They showed why they're one of the best teams in Mexico.

It was as if Cinderella had to stick around and clean up after the clock struck midnight.

Vancouver still had to soldier on through a match that was effectively decided before halftime, duty-bound to stand to one side and watch the victors hoist the trophy they’d been dreaming about, then wait even longer to depart thanks to media obligations.

“They showed their quality. No real excuses, they were the better team on the day,” said defender Tristan Blackmon . “And we have to look at ourselves and see how we can get better.”

As the ‘Caps readily admitted, Cruz Azul were the better side in Sunday’s 5-0 Concacaf Champions Cup final, roared on by a loud, strongly partisan crowd of 33,046 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, where La Maquina have yet to lose since relocating to the historic venue at the beginning of the year.

No rest for the weary

Almost as cruel: While Los Cementeros can luxuriate in the triumph, their Clausura season ending on the highest of notes, VWFC have only a few days to process their disappointment and pivot towards the many months of action still to go – starting with a visit from Cascadia Cup rivals Seattle Sounders FC in barely a week.

“When we made mistakes, they punished us, and that's what good teams do in big finals like this,” said striker Brian White, one of a host of ‘Caps who will fly directly from CDMX to join his national team for the June FIFA window.

“Yeah, it’s tough. But that’s the game, that’s the job, that’s the sport. You can’t take too long to wallow; you have to respond. A few of us go to Gold Cup, a few guys will have to play the rest of the MLS games while a lot of us are gone.

“Everyone needs to respond.”

Nasty post-tournament hangovers have been a dangerously common feature of MLS sides’ deep runs in ConcaChampions over the decades, and Vancouver must now find a way to avoid that fate befalling them, too – a task both individual and collective, physical and psychological.

“Contrary to other teams playing a game like this, we are mid-season and not at the end of the season, so we have a huge task ahead of us, because we have to pick ourselves up after a huge disappointment,” said Sorensen. “But we have to do that. One thing is to be champions in football, another thing is to be champions of life. That’s about your behavior, and it’s about how you react when you meet adversity, and it’s about how you show resilience when things are tough.

“Up until now, I’ve only seen those things from the players, and that’s what we have to do again.”

It’s an encouraging sign that unlike those predecessors, VWFC have juggled fighting on multiple fronts with aplomb. They sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 9W-1L-5D record in league play and are just two points back of Supporters' Shield leaders Philadelphia with two games in hand.