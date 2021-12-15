Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: What to know and how to watch

Another anticipated staple of the MLS offseason, especially for fans of teams that qualified, is the 2022 Concacaf Champions League draw, which takes place tonight (6 pm ET) in Miami.

Let's take a look at what to know and how to watch the Concacaf Champions League draw.

Five MLS teams are in the 16-team field, each qualifying via a different method.

The official draw will be executed using a double-blind system and four pots. Pots 1 and 2 will contain spheres with names of the 16 participating clubs, and Pots A and B will contain spheres with bracket positions for the Round of 16.

Based on the 2022 SCCL Ranking (more information is available here), clubs will be distributed in Pots 1 and 2 as follows (in alphabetical order):

Pot 1 (clubs ranked 1-8)

CF Montréal (CAN)

Club Leon (MEX)

Colorado Rapids (USA)

Cruz Azul (MEX)

New England Revolution (USA)

New York City FC (USA)

Pumas UNAM (MEX)

Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Pot 2 (clubs ranked 9-16)

Cavaly AS (HAI)

CD Guastatoya (GUA)

Club Santos Laguna (MEX)

Comunicaciones FC (GUA)

Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

FC Motagua (HON)

Hamilton Forge FC (CAN)

Santos de Guapiles (CRC)