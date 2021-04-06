Concacaf Champions League 2021: How to watch, stream as region's best face off

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Competitive matches in 2021 are officially here, with five MLS teams competing in this year's edition of the Concacaf Champions League.

Watch on FS1 and TUDN

To watch the Round of 16 games from April 6-15, fans can tune into FS1 and TUDN in the US. Games will also stream on Fox Sports Go in the US and OneSoccer in Canada.

Aside from the MLS contingent of Atlanta United, Columbus Crew SC, Philadelphia Union and Portland Timbers (all USA), as well as Toronto FC (Canada), there are 11 other Round of 16 representatives.

The Liga MX quartet includes Club America, Club Leon, Cruz Azul and Monterrey. Costa Rica has both Alajuelense and Saprissa, and Honduras has both Olimpia and Marathon. The Dominican Republic (Atletico Pantoja), Haiti (Arcahaie) and Nicaragua (Real Esteli) each have one contender.

Check out the entire bracket below:

In looking to book a FIFA Club World Cup spot, teams must first navigate past Round of 16 home and away legs. The winners advance to the quarterfinal stage that'll run from April 27-May 6, while the semifinals are being held August 10-September 16. The final is scheduled for October 28, with exact times and locations pending based on how the bracket unfolds.

In the 2020 CCL final, LAFC lost against Liga MX side Tigres UANL is agonizing fashion. Ahead of this year's tournament, MLSsoccer.com's Andrew Wiebe took stock of which MLS clubs has the best chance of winning the ever-elusive regional crown. The full schedule can be found here.

Will an MLS team, at long last, go the distance? Stay tuned to find out.

CONCACAF Champions League

