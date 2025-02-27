Concacaf Champions Cup: FC Cincinnati & Seattle Sounders roll, RSL fall 

FC Cincinnati and Seattle Sounders FC punched their tickets to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, while Real Salt Lake are eliminated as all three MLS clubs wrapped up their Round One series' on Wednesday evening.
FC Cincinnati (Tigres UANL) and Seattle (Cruz Azul) will take on Liga MX opponents in the next round of the continental tournament.
FC Cincinnati 1, Motagua 1
Kévin Denkey continued his hot early-season form, netting a 19th-minute leveler as part of a 1-1 draw with Honduran outfit Montagua at TQL Stadium.
The result sealed off a 5-2 aggregate victory for FC Cincinnati following a 4-1 rout in Leg 1 and sets up a massive Round of 16 clash with Tigres.
Denkey all but wrapped the series with his equalizer, which offset a 10th-minute opener from Motagua's Rodrigo Auzmendi. FC Cincinnati's reported club-record signing from Cercle Brugge has now found the net in every one of his first three matches with the club, including twice in the Round One CCC series.
Goals
Seattle Sounders FC 3, Antigua 1
Protecting a 3-1 advantage after Leg 1, Seattle Sounders FC managed the exact same result at Lumen Field in Wednesday's Leg 2 to comfortably advance 6-2 on aggregate.
Designated Player winger Pedro de la Vega scored twice and Paul Arriola also found the scoresheet to pace Seattle, while Antigua found their lone goal of the contest just on the stroke of halftime. The duo of de la Vega and Arriola combined for five goals in the series after each also found the net in Leg 1.
Goals
Real Salt Lake 1, Herediano 2
Real Salt Lake saw their CCC campaign come to an end, as Costa Rican side Herediano emerged with a 2-1 result at America First Field after a scoreless Leg 1.
Forster Ajago put RSL in position to advance in the first half with a 26th-minute opener, only to see it canceled out by Elias Aguilar's 70th-minute equalizer. With RSL frantically chasing a go-ahead goal that would have restored their aggregate lead, Herediano instead got a late insurance tally when Randy Vega converted from the penalty spot right as the match hit full time.