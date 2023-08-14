Concacaf Champions Cup explained: How MLS teams qualify via Leagues Cup

Those extra stakes supplement the trophy, prize money and regional bragging rights available via Leagues Cup – the World Cup-style tournament that's seen all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams pause domestic competition for a month.

In short: the three remaining MLS teams need to win just one of their remaining two Leagues Cup games to ensure CCC soccer next year.

From the Leagues Cup Third-Place Game, also contested on Aug. 19, only the winner heads into the 2024 CCC. That loser would miss out, pending their finish in other competitions.

When contesting the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 19, the semifinal winners will not just vie for silverware – the victor will also receive a Round One bye in the 2024 CCC.

That added incentive means Tuesday's two semifinal winners – Philadelphia host Miami at 7 pm ET and Nashville host Liga MX’s CF Monterrey at 9:30 pm ET – are guaranteed automatic qualification for what was previously known as Concacaf Champions League.

The Leagues Cup slots for the 2024 CCC break down as follows:

The top three finishers in this year’s revamped Leagues Cup qualify directly for next year’s expanded continental club competition, which provides a qualification route to the new and expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (on US soil) and includes an increased prize money pool ($5 million).

Three @Concacaf Champions Cup spots up for grabs. Who will take them? #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/n0DvuPSlAu

Slots for 2024 CCC

Of the 27 teams competing in next year’s CCC, up to 10 MLS teams can qualify via different pathways – just over one-third of MLS’s 29 overall teams (34%).

MLS regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: 5 teams (guaranteed)

5 teams (guaranteed) Leagues Cup: 3 teams (top three finishers)

3 teams (top three finishers) US Open Cup: 1 team (champion only)

1 team (champion only) Canadian Championship: 1 team (champion only)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC, after repeating as Canadian Championship winners in early June, have kickstarted the MLS presence in the 2024 CCC.

From the participating CCC field, 22 teams will begin play in Round One and five will receive a bye to the Round of 16 (including Leagues Cup and MLS Cup champions)

Messi & MLS presence

As potentially three more MLS teams join Vancouver via their Leagues Cup success, the spotlight shifts to Lionel Messi and Miami. All the Herons need is one more win and they’ll become first-time CCC participants.

Another MLS slot will be known on Sept. 27, when the US Open Cup final is contested. Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati vs. Miami are all in contention following Aug. 23 semifinals – giving Messi another potential route into the 2024 CCC.