Columbus or LAFC? MLS Cup 2023 predictions from the experts

For the MLS Cup final this Saturday, I can clearly see Columbus Crew being the favorite to win it. And there are many reasons. They are going through a very good moment and they seem to play better and better with each game they play. They eliminated the No. 2 team in the standings, Orlando, in their own home, and then went on to eliminate the No. 1 team, Cincinnati, in their own home. You also have to add the great run of form Cucho Hernández is in at the moment. The Crew have great individual players, but they play well as a team. Obviously, LAFC also have a great individual player in Dénis Bouanga, but I think the favorite to win MLS Cup this year is Columbus.