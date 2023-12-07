Columbus or LAFC? MLS Cup 2023 predictions from the experts

It all comes down to one game.
MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi will see Columbus Crew host defending champions LAFC at Lower.com Field this Saturday (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). Two high-quality, evenly-matched teams face off with the league's biggest prize at play.
How evenly matched are these finalists? Very, as it turns out, if you consider the odds (as of midweek):
It's difficult to predict MLS, especially when the teams are so close in terms of quality. So, naturally, we turned to the experts for some answers. As it turns out, just like the odds, there is a slight edge toward the home side (6-4).
LAFC win
You know how the old adage goes: Defense wins championships, and I give the edge to LAFC in defense. They haven’t given up a goal since the first playoff game against Vancouver and I think the defense holds up strong for LAFC in the final.
The other edge I give LAFC is set pieces. I can see LAFC getting a goal via a set piece as they’ve shown all season and in the playoffs. I think Carlos Vela will have a good game coming off that backline in the false 9 role. I don’t think Columbus will figure out how to deal with him and Dénis Bouanga will get on the scoring sheet as well, so I’ll say LAFC 2-1.
Columbus Crew win
It’ll be a very tight final. Just the star power for LAFC in this MLS Cup: Carlos Vela, Dénis Bouanga, Ilie Sánchez, Cristian Olivera and Maxime Crépeau in goal. For Columbus on the other side: Darlington Nagbe, who is probably one of the most consistent players we’ve seen in MLS; Diego Rossi coming back and who used to play for LAFC; Cucho Hernández up top; and Christian Ramírez coming off the bench.
I can see this game going into extra time and then to penalty kicks. When that happens, the home team is always the favorite.
Columbus Crew win
I love this matchup because it’s a true contrast of styles and ideologies – Columbus want the ball and want to entertain, while LAFC’s ethos is “just win, baby.”
I think it’s a coin flip. And since this is MLS: when in doubt, go with the home team.
Columbus Crew win
LAFC are the reigning champs and this might be Carlos Vela’s last MLS hurrah. They’ve faced adversity this season and it’s hardened them. They will face it again on the road in Columbus this weekend. LAFC also had good practice shutting down Héctor Herrera in the Western Conference Final and will be prepared to do the same against Darlington Nagbe. But, because this is MLS, and games are nearly impossible to predict, that means Columbus will most certainly lift the trophy and win MLS Cup. Plus, it’s always extra fun when the home team wins. Just ask LAFC fans. They know what I’m talking about, right?
Columbus Crew win
For the MLS Cup final this Saturday, I can clearly see Columbus Crew being the favorite to win it. And there are many reasons. They are going through a very good moment and they seem to play better and better with each game they play. They eliminated the No. 2 team in the standings, Orlando, in their own home, and then went on to eliminate the No. 1 team, Cincinnati, in their own home. You also have to add the great run of form Cucho Hernández is in at the moment. The Crew have great individual players, but they play well as a team. Obviously, LAFC also have a great individual player in Dénis Bouanga, but I think the favorite to win MLS Cup this year is Columbus.
LAFC win
LAFC will be crowned back-to-back champions. This one is very difficult to predict. I love the contrast of styles, an unstoppable force against an immovable object. But I think Columbus Crew’s well-structured attack always gives you an opportunity. They like to score goals, but they also give up the opportunity to score… and I just think LAFC are a strong enough defensive team with the likes of Giorgio Chiellini to withstand the Crew. The firepower of Dénis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera has to be considered, too. And Carlos Vela, who might be playing his last game in an LAFC jersey, will be playing with a chip on his shoulder. Regardless of what happens, he’s going to want to finish on a high note.
Columbus Crew win
There will be goals, but ultimately it’s going to fall to Columbus for the mere fact they are playing as a team from front to back, offensively and defensively. You saw the emotion after the big win against Cincinnati and that will play a big part. They're finally going back home after getting good results on the road. They also have difference-makers coming off the bench who play massive roles like Christian Ramírez. The Crew just have multiple players who are game-changers.
LAFC win
What Columbus Crew have done this season has been revolutionary in MLS. There are very few teams in the world with the characteristics of Columbus and the way they’ve played, how easily they’ve found spaces in dangerous areas and how clear they are with their philosophy. They know who they are and how they play. The most recent example is what we saw against Cincinnati last weekend.
That said, I don’t think there is a big difference between these squads. The only big name that is a difference-maker for me is Maxime Crépeau. If we are going into a goalkeeping head-to-head, for sure LAFC have the upper hand. This LAFC is not the team that dominated with the Supporters’ Shield like last season. But it is a team capable of fighting for titles. It will be a game with a lot of scoring chances and I believe with Crépeau in goal, LAFC have an individual player who can make the difference.
Columbus Crew win
I think it’s going to be the year of the Columbus Crew and Wilfried Nancy. This team has found a way to get it done time and time again. Nancy has this team believing in themselves, believing in each other and believing that they can find a way to get it done. They went into Cincinnati, came from behind and found a way to get a victory there.
For LAFC, it's a huge accomplishment to make it back to the final. It’s also very difficult to win it two years in a row, and I think it’s going to be Columbus left standing. You talk about your legendary goalscorers – Cucho is on top of his game right now and you have other players like Christian Ramírez stepping up. And I truly believe Darlington Nagbe is the key to this team. Everywhere this guy goes he finds a way to win, and Nancy has all these guys in the right roles at the right time.
LAFC win
If the Crew are the plucky Star Wars rebels, then LAFC are the Empire. It’s easy to root for the rebels, but the Empire is inevitable. It just feels like the third final of 2023 is the charm for the traveling Black & Gold.