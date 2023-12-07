Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: What will decide MLS Cup 2023?

In my long history of watching and writing about this league, I can not remember a more distinct contrast in styles than what we’re all about to see from this 28th MLS Cup, set to take place Saturday afternoon at Lower.com Field in Columbus (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free) .

The beautiful thing is I don’t think either coach – Columbus' Wilfried Nancy and LAFC's Steve Cherundolo – will change their underlying philosophy at all. Belief in what they do is what got both sides here (that and some apex talent, obviously), and there’s no reason to think doing something else at this stage is going to provide them a better chance of claiming the Cup.

But every completed pass by the Crew is an excuse to take another risk with the positioning of not just their attackers, but their deep-lying midfielders and even their defenders. They pass to possess and possess to flood numbers into the attacking third, and all year long that flood has resulted in a deluge of goals.

In the other corner are the hosts, who are not just more committed to using the ball more than any team that’s made it to MLS Cup in any of the previous 27 editions, but are committed to using it in a different way. What I mean by that is other teams have used possession to dictate the pace and tempo of the game ( Real Salt Lake when they made it in 2009 and '13), and other teams used possession to get their attackers lined up in specific, high-leverage spots ( Toronto FC in 2016, '17 and '19 all come to mind).

In one corner you have the defending champs, who have evolved over the past two years from a methodical possession team into an almost pure transition side, one that plays a ruthlessly direct brand of soccer based upon their ability to generate turnovers any and everywhere across the front three and deeper in midfield. The Black & Gold play soccer like they’re one pass away because they are always, in fact, just one pass away – that’s the luxury you have when your best player is also the most lethal counterattacking threat in league history.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how this is going to play out:

There is a danger of thinking Columbus and Houston – who LAFC just dispatched in the Western Conference Final with what I would consider relative ease – pose the same exact challenge because they are both heavy possession sides (Houston had over 70% possession in the loss).

While they both want the ball, there are two big differences between the teams:

Attacking talent. Columbus are just leaps and bounds better than the Dynamo (and Seattle, for that matter). Directness. Columbus play beautiful soccer, but it’s not the small-touch tiki-taka of Dynaball.

People often struggle with the idea of possession teams being direct, but that’s what the Crew actually are. They take just 27.2% of their total touches in their own defensive third, which is third-to-last in the league. Meanwhile, they take 29% of their touches in the attacking third, which is second-most.

The reason for this is because of the principle that underlies everything Nancy is building: He wants his players to be brave on the ball to the point of inviting pressure. And wherever, whenever that pressure happens, he wants his players to have the confidence to play directly through the first line of it – either with third-line passes to feet in pockets of space, or just by beating the opponents off the dribble*. And then once those opponents are behind the play, Columbus move the ball quickly into attack and keep them behind the play.

(*) Columbus lead the league in 1v1s by a mile, as per TruMedia via StatsPerform.

So that low percentage of touches in the defensive third is not actually a mark of impatience or an overreliance on long balls. Rather, it’s a mark of how infrequently teams have decided it’s a good idea to press the Crew. Stretch yourself out over 100 yards trying to chase the ball and Columbus will go right through you and cut you up.

Maybe “direct” isn’t the right word, but if a better one exists in the English language I’m not sure of it. Regardless, “It’s better to attack vs. 10 than vs. 11” is Nancy’s north star, and given that his side led the league in goals in the regular season, and are now leading the league in goals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, it seems like a pretty good one to follow. Even when opponents have dropped their line of confrontation into the goalkeeper’s lap (it happened often during the regular season, and in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in Orlando), Columbus have still found a way to be patient on the ball, draw opponents out, create a numerical advantage, then go directly at it.