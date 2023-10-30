Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1 

The eighth and final Round One Best-of-3 series of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs kicks off Wednesday night when the Columbus Crew (No. 3) host Atlanta United (No. 6) in a highly-anticipated Eastern Conference clash.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

This series between the league's top two scoring teams (67 goals for Columbus, 66 for Atlanta) will shift to A-Town for a Nov. 7 showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Nov. 12 at Lower.com Field.

Nancy, a Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Award finalist for a second-straight season, also has the Crew riding a six-game unbeaten streak (3W-0L-3D) heading into their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs debut.

As such, the Columbus game plan revolves primarily around their attacking trio of Cucho Hernández , Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi - the latter arriving over the summer as a replacement for outgoing club legend Lucas Zelarayán, who was transferred to the Saudi Pro League mid-season.

First-year head coach Wilfried Nancy has turned the Crew into a full-tilt attacking machine capable of breaking down any rival defense. Their MLS-leading 67 goals are ample evidence of the French manager's tactical impact on a club that thrives in the opposing half of the pitch.

Seed: 6th in Eastern Conference

6th in Eastern Conference Record: 51 points (13W-9L-12D)

Arguably the only team that can compare to - or even surpass - the Crew's high-flying offense, Atlanta scored 66 goals over the course of the regular season. Fueled in large part by Argentine playmaker Thiago Almada and DP winter signing Giorgos Giakoumakis, the Five Stripes hit another gear over the summer with the Secondary Transfer Window arrivals of Tristan Muyumba, Xande Silva and Saba Lobjanidze

As good as their attack has been, Gonzalo Pineda's side has a clear weak spot: their 53 goals against in 2023 are worst among all playoff teams. These defensive flaws were laid bare in their first and only visit to Columbus this season back in March, when they suffered an ugly 6-1 loss at Lower.com Field.