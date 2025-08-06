David Martínez masterclass gives LAFC long-awaited win vs. Tigres

LAFC saved the best for last in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025, getting a stunning brace from David Martínez for a shock 2-1 defeat of LIGA MX titans Tigres UANL.

"And so I think they really use that opportunity to show what they can do and to get valuable minutes moving forward."

"We got a lot out of this tournament so far," head coach Steve Cherundolo told reporters post-match. "If it's the end of the road for us, then so be it. A lot of really positive performances from players we haven't seen a lot of this season.

Even more satisfying, the result avenged heartbreaking defeats to Tigres in the 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup (née League) final and 2023 Campeones Cup .

The 19-year-old Venezuelan international was the star of the show Tuesday night at BMO Stadium, capping his man-of-the-match performance with a spectacular solo golazo midway through the second half that kept the Black & Gold's quarterfinal hopes intact.

Martínez's moment

With three points in their first two Leagues Cup games, LAFC went into their Phase One finale needing all three points to stay alive. Against one of the top teams in North America, they got the job done for their first-ever win against Tigres.

At the heart of the victory was Martínez. With superstar winger Denis Bouanga given the night off, the rising Venezuelan managed something neither Bouanga nor club legend Carlos Vela had achieved: beat Tigres when it counted.

Martínez put LAFC ahead with a first-half penalty kick, and after Tigres equalized shortly after the break via Iván López, he restored the lead with a brilliant solo run and finish.

Martínez has three goals in 19 MLS matches this season. He's equalled that tally in just three Leagues Cup games.

"He's working harder. It's that simple," answered Cherundolo when asked about the difference in Martínez's performances.

"He has all the tools he needs to be successful in this league and many other leagues around the world," he added. "But David needs to understand that this is a game where you have to work first and enjoy the pleasure second, and not just play your way through.