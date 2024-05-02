Columbus Crew soar to historic Champions Cup final berth: "One more game to go"

Wilfried Nancy’s intricate tactics and game model necessitate a steady flow of communication among his players and staff, on the training ground as well as on gamedays: “day-to-day work, this is a lot of video, this is a lot of interaction also … repetition, with clear situations, and also a structure, a defined structure,” as he put it to MLSsoccer.com last year.

Setbacks like that have historically been the prelude to MLS misery in Concacaf action on Mexican soil, blood in the water that triggers wave after wave of suffocating pressure, and eventually floods of goals, from Liga MX adversaries keen to extend their league’s tradition of superiority over the upstarts to the north.

Columbus did exactly that on Wednesday night, standing toe to toe with an all-time giant of Concacaf play and inflicting Rayados’ first-ever series loss to an MLS side. And they did so in their now-customary style, controlling the run of play after weathering an early gut punch in the form of an Yevhen Cheberko own goal instigated by a Maxi Meza chip over Patrick Schulte that clanged off the crossbar and hit Cheberko before bouncing into the net.

“For me, this is about trying to be limitless, and this value, for me this is so important, because I think that what we did today is going to be good also for their life as a human being, knowing that, why are we going to put limits on what we do? Try to achieve something.”

“When we finished the game,” Nancy explained to reporters postgame, “We did a kind of huddle, you know? And I wanted them to say nothing for three or four seconds, and just realize what they’ve done.

But in the aftermath of his Columbus Crew ’s breathtaking 3-1 away win over mighty Monterrey to triumph in their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series 5-2 on aggregate, he gathered his group on the pitch at Estadio BBVA and asked them to say nothing at all.

Embracing the moment

Thanks to a stirring rally keyed by goals from Aidan Morris and Diego Rossi before substitute Jacen Russell-Rowe’s late exclamation point, it will be the Crew who cross swords with Pachuca in the CCC final, which is expected to take place sometime next month but has been shifted from its original date of June 2 due to Mexican elections taking place that day.

“The team showed great resilience, coming from a goal down. It was awesome. I mean, such an amazing stadium, the fans are unbelievable. It was cool, it was an amazing experience,” Morris told reporters in the mixed zone.

“I’m excited to come back. Playing in these stadiums is super cool. I enjoy coming down here, the fans are so energetic, so lively. So I’m ready to come down here. One more game to go.”

The home of a lavishly talented squad with a culture of success, ringing with noise from upwards of 50,000 partisan fans, Estadio BBVA is just the kind of venue that’s become a house of horrors for US and Canadian sides in fixtures like this over the decades. But as Morris noted, rather than be cowed by the setting, the Crew embraced it, and produced the latest in a string of epic big-game performances of Nancy’s tenure.

“This is huge. This is huge,” said the Frenchman. “We know that we played against a good team, but the environment – it was hot, it was a really good environment, the fans of Monterey pushed a lot, it was amazing. Before we started the game, the atmosphere was really, really powerful, and this is something that, we play for that.