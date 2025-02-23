Columbus Crew show there's life after Cucho with statement win

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Crew knew things would be different this season following the stunning departure of club talisman Cucho Hernández to LaLiga's Real Betis earlier this month.

Forwards Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi both got on the scoresheet, the latter netting a brace to help fill the Colombian superstar's void, as well as outgoing striker Christian Ramírez , now with defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy .

And while questions were floating around before Saturday's season opener against Chicago Fire FC , they were swiftly answered in a thrilling 4-2 win in front of a sold-out Lower.com Field.

Convincing performance

“It doesn’t matter who is on the team,” Rossi said postgame. “I’m going to work for the team and for myself. I always work like that, no matter which team or which players are around me. We’re always trying to be better.”

Rossi scored the decisive third and fourth goals for Columbus, spearheading the offense off the right side and combining well with Russell-Rowe, who started up front.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, who responded well from two first-half blunders with key second-half saves to close out the win, felt Columbus looked cohesive and confident even with the big changes they’ve undergone in the transfer market.