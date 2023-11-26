Columbus Crew see clear path to MLS Cup: "We want to create something"

The Columbus Crew 's magical 2023 keeps on rolling. Revitalized under first-year head coach Wilfried Nancy, the Ohio club advanced to the Eastern Conference Final Saturday night with an impressive 2-0 extra-time win at Orlando City SC .

"I discussed with my players before the game about the first meeting that we had when we met and we were talking about trying to create a story, trying to create memory," Nancy reflected following the win that sets up a Dec. 2 showdown against Hell is Real rival FC Cincinnati (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) – with the winner advancing to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

"These players, I challenged them to add their own chapter to the club this year. And this is what they did. And because of the connection with the fans, they tried to do a lot of things on the pitch, but they tried to create a lot of emotions. And I'm really happy for that because this is really important for me – because yes, we want to win, but also, we want to create something."

On the road against a stingy and well-drilled Orlando side, the Crew were the protagonists, outshooting the Lions 20-13 and nearly doubling their expected goals. Even before Rodrigo Schlegel's 77th-minute sending-off, Columbus were the more dangerous side.

That superiority was eventually reflected on the scoreboard when Christian Ramírez found the 93rd-minute breakthrough and Cucho Hernández iced the game in the 118th minute.

The result was a testament to Nancy's vision for the club and their ability to consistently dictate style of play.

"I knew that this moment would come because there's been a lot of discussions during the year about how to do it. It's normal," said Nancy of his team's approach. "But I knew that again, the fact that we were able to do our job with the ball and without the ball to have a competitive spirit like this.

"... It's funny because we have a clean sheet in Orlando, one of the most difficult places to play. And we scored two goals. So I knew that we were able to do it and I'm really, really, really happy for the guys because they deserve it."

It's no surprise to anyone who's watched the Crew play this season, but enjoying the game and the process has always been a core piece of Nancy's plan. That joy was reflected in Saturday night's result.