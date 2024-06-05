Columbus Crew's Schulte, Rossi & Cheberko on Champions Cup Best XI

Three Columbus Crew players have made the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI: goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, defender Yevhen Cheberko and winger Diego Rossi.
While the Crew lost 3-0 to Pachuca in Saturday's final, the MLS Cup 2023 champions made history by eliminating Liga MX powerhouses CF Monterrey (semifinals) and Tigres UANL (quarterfinals) in Mexico.
- Patrick Schulte: Schulte won the CCC's Best Goalkeeper Award, memorably coming up clutch in the penalty shootout at Tigres in Leg 2 of their quarterfinal series.
- Yevhen Cheberko: The Ukranian center back helped Columbus reach their first CCC final, making 10 steals and 11 clearances.
- Diego Rossi: Rossi was the Crew's game-changer in the final third, scoring three times – including one in each leg against Tigres.