Columbus Crew's Schulte, Rossi & Cheberko on Champions Cup Best XI

24-CCC_Schulte_Crew
MLSsoccer staff

Three Columbus Crew players have made the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI: goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, defender Yevhen Cheberko and winger Diego Rossi.

While the Crew lost 3-0 to Pachuca in Saturday's final, the MLS Cup 2023 champions made history by eliminating Liga MX powerhouses CF Monterrey (semifinals) and Tigres UANL (quarterfinals) in Mexico.

  • Patrick Schulte: Schulte won the CCC's Best Goalkeeper Award, memorably coming up clutch in the penalty shootout at Tigres in Leg 2 of their quarterfinal series.
  • Yevhen Cheberko: The Ukranian center back helped Columbus reach their first CCC final, making 10 steals and 11 clearances.
  • Diego Rossi: Rossi was the Crew's game-changer in the final third, scoring three times – including one in each leg against Tigres.
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Columbus Crew Patrick Schulte Diego Rossi Yevhen Cheberko Concacaf Champions Cup

Related Stories

June international window: Which MLS players were called up?
Columbus Crew accept Champions Cup heartbreak: "My players gave everything"
Columbus Crew lose Concacaf Champions Cup final to Pachuca
More News
More News
Minnesota United sign attacker Samuel Shashoua
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign attacker Samuel Shashoua
MVP Power Rankings: Cristian Arango overtakes Lionel Messi
Voices: Sam Jones

MVP Power Rankings: Cristian Arango overtakes Lionel Messi
St. Louis CITY's Chris Durkin wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's Chris Durkin wins Goal of the Matchday
MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 19

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 19
MLS All-Star voting update: Which players lead the way?

MLS All-Star voting update: Which players lead the way?
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 18: Chris Durkin
0:26

Goal of the Matchday 18: Chris Durkin
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 18?
1:25

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 18?
Twellman's Takes: Another reset for Atlanta United?
1:22

Twellman's Takes: Another reset for Atlanta United?
Twellman's Takes: Can Inter Miami find solutions without Lionel Messi?
2:03

Twellman's Takes: Can Inter Miami find solutions without Lionel Messi?