Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 1

MLS is Back, and so are the golazos.
Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday favorite from Matchday 1.
David Martinez: During a star-studded showdown in front of a historic season-opening crowd, Martinez took a pass from Son Heung-Min and fired home LAFC’s first goal in a 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF.
Julian Hall: In his Red Bull New York coaching debut, Michael Bradley fielded a historically young lineup. The highlight was Hall, who netted the game’s first goal after Emil Forsberg sliced through the Orlando City defense en route to a 2-1 road victory.
Wessam Abou Ali: The Palestine international got his first full season with the Columbus Crew off to a strong start, picking off an errant Portland Timbers pass before cutting back to his left foot and giving the visitors an early lead at Providence Park.
Diego Rossi: The Uruguayan forward fired home a blistering equalizer from distance in Columbus's 3-2 defeat at Portland.