Columbus Crew clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

With two games left, the Crew sit eighth in the East (50 points; 13W-8L-11D). They're chasing home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Columbus have been among the Eastern Conference's most formidable teams under head coach Wilfried Nancy, and will look to win their second MLS Cup title in three years (last won in 2023).

Star players

Diego Rossi has enjoyed his best season with the Crew since arriving ahead of their MLS Cup 2023 triumph. The Uruguayan star and four-time MLS All-Star has 16g/4a, all before recently suffering a hamstring injury.

Rossi is expected back for the playoffs, where he'll partner with Dániel Gazdag. Fellow Designated Player Wessam Abou Ali, a summer signing from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, has an outside shot of making a postseason appearance after suffering a fractured foot.

Columbus' midfield is guided by club captain Darlington Nagbe and Dylan Chambost, who leads the team with eight assists. Sean Zawadzki has played a key role in the middle of the park, while also deputizing at center back.