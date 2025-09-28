Columbus Crew clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The Columbus Crew are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching a third straight postseason berth following New York City FC's 3-2 victory over New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Columbus have been among the Eastern Conference's most formidable teams under head coach Wilfried Nancy, and will look to win their second MLS Cup title in three years (last won in 2023).
With two games left, the Crew sit eighth in the East (50 points; 13W-8L-11D). They're chasing home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Star players
Diego Rossi has enjoyed his best season with the Crew since arriving ahead of their MLS Cup 2023 triumph. The Uruguayan star and four-time MLS All-Star has 16g/4a, all before recently suffering a hamstring injury.
Rossi is expected back for the playoffs, where he'll partner with Dániel Gazdag. Fellow Designated Player Wessam Abou Ali, a summer signing from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, has an outside shot of making a postseason appearance after suffering a fractured foot.
Columbus' midfield is guided by club captain Darlington Nagbe and Dylan Chambost, who leads the team with eight assists. Sean Zawadzki has played a key role in the middle of the park, while also deputizing at center back.
Left wingback Max Arfsten has enjoyed a breakout campaign, leading to multiple USMNT caps. Cape Verde international Steven Moreira and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte also highlight the defensive unit.
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.