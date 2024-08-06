Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew acquire River Plate defender Andrés Herrera

The Columbus Crew have acquired defender Andrés Herrera on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old right back is on loan through next summer. The Crew also have a purchase option.

Herrera, who represented Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, is Columbus' second outside back signing of the summer transfer window. Last week, the reigning MLS Cup champions added DeJuan Jones in a trade from the New England Revolution.

"Andrés is a talented player, recently helping one of South America’s most prestigious clubs lift multiple trophies," general manager Issa Tall said in a release.

"He already has valuable experience at the club and international levels as he enters the prime of his career. His addition strengthens our roster as we head into this important stretch of the season, and we are excited to see the impact Andrés can have on our team."

Herrera arrives with 8g/8a in 141 matches across River Plate and boyhood side San Lorenzo. He won three titles at River Plate and played in 20 Copa Libertadores games.

Herrera and Jones leave head coach Wilfried Nancy spoiled for choice with wingbacks. They join Max Arfsten, Yaw Yeboah and Mohamed Farsi in the club's front-foot, possession-centric system.

Columbus enter the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Friday vs. Sporting Kansas City (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're third in the Eastern Conference standings with two games in hand.

