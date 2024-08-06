Columbus Crew acquire River Plate defender Andrés Herrera

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have acquired defender Andrés Herrera on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old right back is on loan through next summer. The Crew also have a purchase option.

Herrera, who represented Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, is Columbus' second outside back signing of the summer transfer window. Last week, the reigning MLS Cup champions added DeJuan Jones in a trade from the New England Revolution.

"Andrés is a talented player, recently helping one of South America’s most prestigious clubs lift multiple trophies," general manager Issa Tall said in a release.