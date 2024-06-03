Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY acquire Jake Girdwood-Reich from Sydney FC

MLSsoccer staff

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired defender/midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich from A-League side Sydney FC, the club announced Monday.

The 20-year-old Australian youth international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Girdwood-Reich and fellow summer signing Cedric Teuchert are eligible to debut once the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

"Girdwood-Reich is one of Australia’s top young prospects and we are excited to bring him to St. Louis," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. "His ability to play as a defensive midfielder and center back gives our roster a ton of flexibility. Alongside his flexibility, his energy and aggression matches our style of play that will help him fit in."

Girdwood-Reich arrives after tallying 1g/1a in 45 matches for Sydney FC. He was named to the 2023-24 PFA A-League Team of the Season and won the 2023 Australia Cup.

Now in their second MLS campaign, St. Louis are looking to build off a historic expansion year. They're 11th in the Western Conference with 17 points (3W-4L-8D).

