Columbus Crew 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 10:30 pm ET at Portland Timbers
- Home opener: March 7 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Chicago Fire FC
- Full schedule
Team Snapshot
Columbus enter a new era, with incoming head coach Henrik Rydström taking over from the departed Wilfried Nancy. Nancy led the Crew to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles, as well as the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
The Crew's on-the-field personnel will also look different after legendary club captain Darlington Nagbe retired. That leaves homegrown standout Sean Zawadzki poised for a bigger role, either in midfield or defense.
Left wingback Max Arfsten could start for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Steven Moreira was a major part of Cape Verde's inspiring qualifying campaign. They're joined by the DP trio of Diego Rossi, Dániel Gazdag and Wessam Abou Ali.
Key Signings
- Nariman Akhundzada: The Azerbaijani striker, who boasts UEFA Champions League experience with Qarabağ FK, arrives on a U22 Initiative deal.
- Chase Adams: The US youth international striker joins the first team as a homegrown signing. Adams represented the United States at last year’s 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
- Sekou Bangoura: Bangoura arrives from Israel Premier League side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona. The Guinea international midfielder had previous stints in Türkiye and Denmark.
- Jamal Thiaré: Columbus added depth up top by acquiring Thiaré from Atlanta United.
Key Departures
- Darlington Nagbe: The all-time MLS great called time on a career that included four MLS Cups, three All-Star selections and more than 500 games.
- Lassi Lappalainen: The Finnish winger was limited to under 400 regular-season minutes during his lone year with the Crew.
- Jacen Russell-Rowe: The Canadian international forward moved to French Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC after four years in Columbus.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the Columbus Crew.
- Andrés Agulla: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 2nd in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Henrik Rydström
- Stadium: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field
- Last year: 14W-8L-12D, 54 points, 7th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
