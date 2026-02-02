Columbus Crew transfer Jacen Russell-Rowe to Toulouse FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Columbus Crew have transferred forward Jacen Russell-Rowe to French Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC, the club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old Canadian international departs for a reported $2.5 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.

"We are excited for Jacen as he embarks on this next chapter, and we wish him the best moving forward," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

"While this transfer is a testament to Jacen's progress and performance over the years, it also highlights the environment that we have created in Columbus that caters for individual development and creates a pathway for players."

Russell-Rowe tallied 22g/10a in 109 matches with Columbus, helping them win both MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles. The Toronto FC product broke through with the Crew's MLS NEXT Pro team.

Internationally, Russell-Rowe has one goal in eight caps with Canada. He's pursuing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.

Columbus open their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). It'll be their first year under new head coach Henrik Rydström.