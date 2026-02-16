FC Dallas 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 8:30 pm ET vs. Toronto FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
After making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in their first year under head coach Eric Quill, Dallas look to take the next step in 2026.
Their hopes largely revolve around star striker Petar Musa, who's coming off a career-best 18g/6a season. That put Musa back into the Croatia national team picture, and he hopes to make their 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
Key Signings
- Ran Binyamin: Binyamin was acquired from Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Tel Aviv as a U22 Initiative player. He helped Israel place third at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
- Herman Johansson: Johansson joins Dallas after winning the Allsvenskan title with Mjällby AIF and earning his first senior cap with Sweden.
- Jonathan Sirois: The veteran MLS goalkeeper was acquired from CF Montréal, offering depth between the posts.
- Joaquín Valiente: Valiente arrives from Uruguayan side Defensor SC, giving Dallas a creative midfielder.
Key Departures
- Sebastian Lletget: The former USMNT midfielder spent 2022-25 with Dallas. He’s played in more than 250 MLS games.
- Maarten Paes: Paes, who earned MLS All-Star and MLS Save of the Year honors in 2024, was transferred to Eredivisie powerhouse Ajax.
- Pedrinho: The Brazilian attacker produced 2g/3a in 2025 after joining from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for FC Dallas.
- Andrés Agulla: 10th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 11th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 9th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 8th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 8th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 14th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 9th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 11th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 8th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 7th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 9th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 13th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 8th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 11th in Western Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: FC Dallas’ DNA Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Eric Quill
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
- Last year: 11W-12L-11D, 44 points, 7th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series