Columbus Crew 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Chicago Fire FC
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They play the best ball in the league. Period. And they have been incredible at imposing that upon opponents, even in the biggest games (unless they’ve got a team-wide case of the runs). Plus Wilfried Nancy has been brilliant at coaching young or marginal players up, which means they rarely run out of gas.
- Weakness: In the past two windows they’ve sold their best d-mid, their best player and their best pure goalscorer. So far they’ve replaced none of them. We’re really stretching the plausibility of Nancy’s player development chops here.
Key Departures
- Cucho Hernández: The Crew transferred their superstar forward to LaLiga side Real Betis for a reported club-record fee (around $16 million plus add-ons and a sell-on fee), concluding a legendary two-and-a-half-year stint in Columbus.
- Alexandru Mățan: The Romanian midfielder was out of contract after recording 5g/14a over the past two seasons.
- Christian Ramírez: The veteran striker was traded to LA Galaxy after scoring eight goals in each of the past two seasons.
- Yaw Yeboah: The Ghanaian international is now with LAFC after three years with Columbus, highlighted by scoring in MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi.
Key Signings
- Lassi Lappalainen: The Finland international joins as a free agent after spending the past six seasons with Montréal. He can play numerous positions across midfield.
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 2nd in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Wilfried Nancy
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
- Last year: 19W-6L-9T, 66 points, 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series