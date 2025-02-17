Columbus Crew 2025 Season Preview

MLS is Back

  • Strength: They play the best ball in the league. Period. And they have been incredible at imposing that upon opponents, even in the biggest games (unless they’ve got a team-wide case of the runs). Plus Wilfried Nancy has been brilliant at coaching young or marginal players up, which means they rarely run out of gas.
  • Weakness: In the past two windows they’ve sold their best d-mid, their best player and their best pure goalscorer. So far they’ve replaced none of them. We’re really stretching the plausibility of Nancy’s player development chops here.

  • Cucho Hernández: The Crew transferred their superstar forward to LaLiga side Real Betis for a reported club-record fee (around $16 million plus add-ons and a sell-on fee), concluding a legendary two-and-a-half-year stint in Columbus.
  • Alexandru Mățan: The Romanian midfielder was out of contract after recording 5g/14a over the past two seasons.
  • Christian Ramírez: The veteran striker was traded to LA Galaxy after scoring eight goals in each of the past two seasons.
  • Yaw Yeboah: The Ghanaian international is now with LAFC after three years with Columbus, highlighted by scoring in MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi.

  • Lassi Lappalainen: The Finland international joins as a free agent after spending the past six seasons with Montréal. He can play numerous positions across midfield.
  • Osvaldo Alonso: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 2nd in Eastern Conference

  • Head coach: Wilfried Nancy
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
  • Last year: 19W-6L-9T, 66 points, 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series

