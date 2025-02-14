Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Two Western Conference teams begin their 2025 season when the Colorado Rapids host LAFC on Tuesday night in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series.

Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

Leg 2 takes place on Feb. 25 at LAFC's BMO Stadium, with the series winner advancing to a Round-of-16 showdown against Columbus Crew . Columbus earned a Round One bye after winning Leagues Cup 2024.

The Rapids are looking to build on a positive first year under head coach Chris Armas, which saw them reach the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and finish third in Leagues Cup.

Colorado have been active in the winter window, strengthening their defense with the additions of Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati.