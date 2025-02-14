Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Two Western Conference teams begin their 2025 season when the Colorado Rapids host LAFC on Tuesday night in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Tuesday, Feb. 18 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado
Leg 2 takes place on Feb. 25 at LAFC's BMO Stadium, with the series winner advancing to a Round-of-16 showdown against Columbus Crew. Columbus earned a Round One bye after winning Leagues Cup 2024.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
The Rapids are looking to build on a positive first year under head coach Chris Armas, which saw them reach the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and finish third in Leagues Cup.
Colorado have been active in the winter window, strengthening their defense with the additions of Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati.
The Rapids also reinforced their midfield, trading for Ted Ku-DiPietro to supplement a unit that includes Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett. Up top, Rafael Navarro returns after scoring 17 goals across all competitions last year.
The Black & Gold were a powerhouse in 2024, finishing atop the Western Conference standings and hoisting the US Open Cup trophy.
Now, they've got a refreshed midfield headlined by Mark Delgado (trade with LA Galaxy) and Igor Jesus (transfer from Portugal's Estrela Amadora) joining the club. That follows Mateusz Bogusz getting transferred to LIGA MX's Cruz Azul for reportedly over $10 million.
Key holdovers include DP forwards Olivier Giroud and Denis Bouanga, as well as legendary French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Can they bring LAFC to a third-ever CCC final and go the distance?