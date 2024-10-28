Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

The LA Galaxy (No. 2) visit the Colorado Rapids (No. 7) on Friday night looking to close out their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Coming off a commanding 5-0 win in Game 1, the Galaxy are just one win away from facing either Real Salt Lake (No. 3) or Minnesota United FC (No. 6) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should Colorado force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 9 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Western Conference No. 7 Regular season: 50 points (15W-14L-5D)

The odds were already stacked against the Rapids due to injuries to key midfielders Djordje Mihailovic (ankle) and Cole Bassett (quad), but Saturday's lopsided loss gave Chris Armas' men an even steeper hill to climb in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Now it's do-or-die at home for Colorado, who are riding a five-game losing streak into Friday's must-win game. Two of those defeats came at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, including a 3-1 setback against the Galaxy on Oct. 2.

A Rapids win in Game 2 would move the series back to Dignity Health Sports Park, where the Galaxy are undefeated this season.