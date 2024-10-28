Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

The LA Galaxy (No. 2) visit the Colorado Rapids (No. 7) on Friday night looking to close out their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Friday, Nov. 1 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colorado
Coming off a commanding 5-0 win in Game 1, the Galaxy are just one win away from facing either Real Salt Lake (No. 3) or Minnesota United FC (No. 6) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should Colorado force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 9 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 7
- Regular season: 50 points (15W-14L-5D)
The odds were already stacked against the Rapids due to injuries to key midfielders Djordje Mihailovic (ankle) and Cole Bassett (quad), but Saturday's lopsided loss gave Chris Armas' men an even steeper hill to climb in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Now it's do-or-die at home for Colorado, who are riding a five-game losing streak into Friday's must-win game. Two of those defeats came at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, including a 3-1 setback against the Galaxy on Oct. 2.
A Rapids win in Game 2 would move the series back to Dignity Health Sports Park, where the Galaxy are undefeated this season.
"I don't think they've lost all year in this building," Armas said postmatch of the daunting task that awaits. "So we know it's a big challenge. We want to be the first team to beat them in this building."
- Seed: Western Conference No. 2
- Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)
In contrast, the Galaxy are flying high after their dominating playoff debut.
Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljić each scored a brace, while John Nelson opened his club account as LA showcased their offensive firepower with an overwhelming display in front of their home fans.
The Galaxy also improved to a perfect 3W-0L-0D against Rapids this season, with Puig contributing 5g/1a in those three games. A fourth straight win would advance them to the Western Conference Semifinals.