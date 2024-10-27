LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig, Dejan Joveljić dominate Rapids: "Job is not done"

“Of course, it is a special thing because I scored two goals and assisted one but that is not important,” Joveljic said on the postgame Apple TV broadcast. “The win is important and I am happy we won 5-0 in front of our fans. They were amazing tonight but the job is not done.”

By the time it was over, the pair had helped LA to equal the largest playoff win in club history with a 5-0 rout of the Colorado Rapids in Saturday's Round One Best-of-3 series opener at Dignity Health Sports Park.

After fumbling the Western Conference No. 1 seed on Decision Day, the Galaxy bounced back emphatically behind the dynamic duo of Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljić .

After assisting on the opener with a pinpoint corner kick onto the forehead of Joveljić, Puig marked a 13th consecutive home game with a goal or assist dating back to March 30 (totaling 9g/11a).

It was the continuation of a stellar campaign for LA's Spanish standout, who was the centerpiece of the club's attack this season with 13 goals, 15 assists in 29 appearances.

“When guys are on the move, our guys are very, very good at being able to play on the move, to make good runs for each other, to find the good connections, get the timing right, things like that,” head coach Greg Vanney said. “Once the game opened up a little bit we have so many attacking weapons that on the run are so dangerous and the different movements create space for each other and it becomes very difficult to defend the waves of attack that are coming.”

Joveljić was similarly dynamic, returning the favor for Puig with an assist for Galaxy’s third. The pair then finished off each of their braces to round out the 5-0 thrashing.

Carrying the 1-0 series lead, LA will now have the opportunity to close it out with a win in Colorado on Friday (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).